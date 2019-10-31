Live

Reaction to Liverpool, Man Utd & Villa wins, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Which game has been most fun for you?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Jeremy Orbell: The Lincoln City away game at Ipswich Town in the FA Cup during the run to the quarter finals a couple of years ago - incredible atmosphere - it’s as if we knew what was ahead. Playing them again this season of course.

    Sure looks like you all had a good time, Jeremy.

    Theo Robinson celebrates scoring at Ipswich
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Post update

    Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves

    Ahmed Elmohamady celebrates scoring against Wolves
    Copyright: Getty Images

    In the Carabao Cup's other all-Premier League tie, Patrick Cutrone drew Wolves level in the second half, only for Aston Villa's Ahmed Elmohamady to strike three minutes later.

    That proved enough to send the five-time winners into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.

    Wolves celebrate scoring at Aston Villa
    Copyright: Reuters
  3. Post update

    Ross County 0-4 Rangers

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: Ross County 0-4 Rangers

    Celtic's win saw them stay above Rangers on goal difference after two apiece from Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos gave their Old Firm rivals victory in the Highlands.

  4. Post update

    Celtic 2-0 St Mirren

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: Celtic 2-0 St Mirren

    It was two close-range strikes that saw Celtic stay top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night though.

    The champions twice hit the woodwork and had a header cleared off the line in a frustrating first half. But in a nine-minute burst just after the break, Mohamed Elyounoussi and James Forrest - marking a new four-year deal - sealed victory.

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Mohammed Al-Jeraiwi: Let's take a moment and realize how good was Rashford's free kick.

    Let's Mohammed, let's...

    Marcus Rashford scores a free-kick against Chelsea
    Copyright: AFP
  6. It was Cristiano-like - Solskjaer

    Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United

    Manchester United

    It was more of a hard-fought affair at Stamford Bridge until Marcus Rashford unleashed a free-kick which former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of.

    "It was very Cristiano-like," said manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer. "The boy has nerves of steel, He takes a penalty no problem, and then steps up and hits the ball like he did and wins us the game. Fantastic.

    "He works too much on it. I've always tried to get him scoring simple tap-ins and being inside the box. He always scores great goals."

  7. Liverpool's fixture pile-up

    Liverpool

    Admittedly, the pressure was off for Jurgen Klopp. He hasn't made the Carabao Cup his biggest priority while Liverpool manager. He also knew that had the Reds gone out it would have made their fixture schedule a bit more manageable for December.

    Instead, now that they're through, Klopp said that the Reds will not be able to play their quarter-final if the fixture cannot be rearranged to avoid a clash with the Fifa Club World Cup.

  8. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    It was definitely fun as a neutral, watching the goals fly in at Anfield. You don't often get the manager admitting it was fun though.

    Now we want to know which games you had the most fun at?

    Let us know on Twitter via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

  9. I had so much fun - Klopp

    Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool win 5-4 on pens)

    Liverpool

    Jurgen Klopp with Caoimhin Kelleher
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Both sides fielded a number of their younger players and there were some eye-catching strikes from Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

    "I enjoyed pretty much each second of the game," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

    "I was so happy for the kids that they will remember their first night at Anfield for the rest of their life. In the end they made it a proper special football night. Everybody who came tonight saw 19 goals, including the shootout, that's pretty special.

    "Really perfect, absolutely perfect. Maybe as a manager I should think more about or worry about the goals that we conceded but I couldn't care less to be honest. I couldn't care less tonight.

    "I don't know when I last had so much fun in a football game."

  10. Late Origi leveller caps thriller

    Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool win 5-4 on pens)

    It was raining goals at Anfield, with Arsenal 3-2 up at half-time before leading 4-2 and 5-4 in the second half.

    But Divock Origi's 94th-minute scissor kick sent the tie to penalties before Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to seal a 5-4 shootout win.

  11. Carabao Cup draw to come

    We'll bring you all the reaction from Wednesday night's games and we'll have the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at 08:45 GMT.

  12. Celtic stay top

    Meanwhile in Scotland, two early second-half strikes kept Celtic top of the Premiership on goal difference from Rangers, who stuck four past Ross County.

  13. Raining goals

    LIverpool players celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    What a night it was in the Carabao Cup as it rained goals in the last of the fourth round ties.

    Liverpool and Arsenal produced a 10-goal thriller before Jurgen Klopp's men won on penalties, plus Aston Villa and Manchester United also won all-Premier League clashes to reach the quarter-finals.

