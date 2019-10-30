EFL Cup reaction & build-up to Wednesday's ties

Oxford United beat Sunderland 4-2 on penalties in the Carabao Cup to make it to the quarter -finals.

And it's got us thinking. Well, me actually.

What's your favourite, least favourite or just stand-out memory of a penalty shootout?

Have you scored the winner? have you missed the deciding kick? Has your team won one that will be etched in your memory forever? Are you a keeper and saved one?

The last shootout I've seen live was Manchester United's against Rochdale in the last round of this very cup.

They won, obviously, but only just.

