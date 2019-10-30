Live

EFL Cup reaction & build-up to Wednesday's ties

preview
Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved - penalty shootout memories

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Ajay Ashok: West Ham Vs Everton - the match that threatened to never finish.

    Oh Jack, the pain

    SMS Message: In the cup quarter final and it's 5-4 on penalties to the other team. I'm taking the last pen and it hits the bar, bounces just over and back out. Was an agonising wait for the ref to give it as a goal and then our keeper scored the winner! from Jack
    Jack
    SMS Message: Play-off final - Leicester Cardiff - penalty shootout out. Kermogant tried a clever chip. Went straight into goalies arms. He never recovered. from Anon
    Anon
  2. Match report

    Burton 1-3 Leicester City

    You can check out the full match report by Steve Sutcliffe, as Leicester City advance to the next round.

    They're doing alright this season so far, aren't they?

    Burton Albion host Leicester City
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Get Involved - penalty shootout memories

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Dean: Playing the best team locally, who were undefeated for three years, in a cup, drew 3-3 with our striker scoring two pens in a hat-trick,took the game to pens. I walked up and smashed in the 4th only for our goal hero striker to miss the final spot kick.

  4. Post update

    Burton 1-3 Leicester City

    Chris Davies
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Quote Message: "You saw the strength of the squad tonight and the performance was good. We did it at Luton in the previous round, we changed it for that game as well. We've not done it just to give them a bit of game-time, we've done it because we trust them. We know they've got the quality to deliver the performance and the result for us. We're into the quarter-finals again and we'll be looking forward to that game when it comes around. There's a lot of belief at the moment and the confidence is really high. from Chris Davies Leicester assistant coach
    Chris DaviesLeicester assistant coach
  5. Post update

    Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City

    Quote Message: "They had chances all through the game with the quality they have. We think their starting 11 was worth £100m so it's very difficult when you have that quality against you and you give them a goal in the first few minutes. "I thought we gave them a game, especially in the second half. We had situations all throughout the game. We couldn't quite finish ours, we got a goal back and made it interesting for 30 minutes or so." from Nigel Clough Burton manager
    Nigel CloughBurton manager
    Brendan Rodgers and Nigel Clough
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Leicester out-fox Burton

    Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City

    Leicester were two-goals up and cruising, but then Burton Albion had other ideas.

    They hit back through Liam Boyce which gave the home side hope of a comeback.

    But sub James Maddison soon snubbed that out, with a close-range effort making it 3-1 to Leicester in the 89th-minute.

    James Maddison
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Get Involved - your penalty shootout memories

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Oxford United beat Sunderland 4-2 on penalties in the Carabao Cup to make it to the quarter -finals.

    And it's got us thinking. Well, me actually.

    What's your favourite, least favourite or just stand-out memory of a penalty shootout?

    Have you scored the winner? have you missed the deciding kick? Has your team won one that will be etched in your memory forever? Are you a keeper and saved one?

    The last shootout I've seen live was Manchester United's against Rochdale in the last round of this very cup.

    They won, obviously, but only just.

    Anyway, get in touch by the usual means. #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please remember to include your name)

    Oxford United
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Post update

    I'm going to start the morning with a round-up of last night's results.

    There weren't too many shocks, but there was an incredible result for Oxford.

    Ready?

  9. What the papers say

    'Wake up, UEFA'

    That's the message from many back pages this morning, as the world of football reacts to the fine and two-game ban handed down to Bulgaria after their fans subjected England players to racist abuse.

    There's also a sprinkling of Manchester City's win over Southampton. The Saints only shipped three goals this time.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telgraph
  10. Morning!

    So, Oxford United fans, you'll be going about your Wednesday something like this, yes?

    Oxford United
    Copyright: Getty Images
