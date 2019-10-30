EFL Cup reaction & build-up to Wednesday's ties

Ajay Ashok: West Ham Vs Everton - the match that threatened to never finish.
Oh Jack, the pain
SMS Message: In the cup quarter final and it's 5-4 on penalties to the other team. I'm taking the last pen and it hits the bar, bounces just over and back out. Was an agonising wait for the ref to give it as a goal and then our keeper scored the winner! from Jack
In the cup quarter final and it's 5-4 on penalties to the other team. I'm taking the last pen and it hits the bar, bounces just over and back out. Was an agonising wait for the ref to give it as a goal and then our keeper scored the winner!
SMS Message: Play-off final - Leicester Cardiff - penalty shootout out. Kermogant tried a clever chip. Went straight into goalies arms. He never recovered. from Anon
Play-off final - Leicester Cardiff - penalty shootout out. Kermogant tried a clever chip. Went straight into goalies arms. He never recovered.
Match report
Burton 1-3 Leicester City
You can check out the full match report by Steve Sutcliffe, as Leicester City advance to the next round.
They're doing alright this season so far, aren't they?
Get Involved - penalty shootout memories
Dean: Playing the best team locally, who were undefeated for three years, in a cup, drew 3-3 with our striker scoring two pens in a hat-trick,took the game to pens. I walked up and smashed in the 4th only for our goal hero striker to miss the final spot kick.
Burton 1-3 Leicester City
Quote Message: "You saw the strength of the squad tonight and the performance was good. We did it at Luton in the previous round, we changed it for that game as well. We've not done it just to give them a bit of game-time, we've done it because we trust them. We know they've got the quality to deliver the performance and the result for us. We're into the quarter-finals again and we'll be looking forward to that game when it comes around. There's a lot of belief at the moment and the confidence is really high. from Chris Davies Leicester assistant coach
"You saw the strength of the squad tonight and the performance was good. We did it at Luton in the previous round, we changed it for that game as well. We've not done it just to give them a bit of game-time, we've done it because we trust them. We know they've got the quality to deliver the performance and the result for us. We're into the quarter-finals again and we'll be looking forward to that game when it comes around. There's a lot of belief at the moment and the confidence is really high.
Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City
Quote Message: "They had chances all through the game with the quality they have. We think their starting 11 was worth £100m so it's very difficult when you have that quality against you and you give them a goal in the first few minutes. "I thought we gave them a game, especially in the second half. We had situations all throughout the game. We couldn't quite finish ours, we got a goal back and made it interesting for 30 minutes or so." from Nigel Clough Burton manager
"They had chances all through the game with the quality they have. We think their starting 11 was worth £100m so it's very difficult when you have that quality against you and you give them a goal in the first few minutes. "I thought we gave them a game, especially in the second half. We had situations all throughout the game. We couldn't quite finish ours, we got a goal back and made it interesting for 30 minutes or so."
Leicester out-fox Burton
Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City
Leicester were two-goals up and cruising, but then Burton Albion had other ideas.
They hit back through Liam Boyce which gave the home side hope of a comeback.
But sub James Maddison soon snubbed that out, with a close-range effort making it 3-1 to Leicester in the 89th-minute.
Get Involved - your penalty shootout memories
Oxford United beat Sunderland 4-2 on penalties in the Carabao Cup to make it to the quarter -finals.
And it's got us thinking. Well, me actually.
What's your favourite, least favourite or just stand-out memory of a penalty shootout?
Have you scored the winner? have you missed the deciding kick? Has your team won one that will be etched in your memory forever? Are you a keeper and saved one?
The last shootout I've seen live was Manchester United's against Rochdale in the last round of this very cup.
They won, obviously, but only just.
Anyway, get in touch by the usual means. #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please remember to include your name)
I'm going to start the morning with a round-up of last night's results.
There weren't too many shocks, but there was an incredible result for Oxford.
Ready?
What the papers say
'Wake up, UEFA'
That's the message from many back pages this morning, as the world of football reacts to the fine and two-game ban handed down to Bulgaria after their fans subjected England players to racist abuse.
There's also a sprinkling of Manchester City's win over Southampton. The Saints only shipped three goals this time.
Morning!
So, Oxford United fans, you'll be going about your Wednesday something like this, yes?
What the papers say
'Wake up, UEFA'
That's the message from many back pages this morning, as the world of football reacts to the fine and two-game ban handed down to Bulgaria after their fans subjected England players to racist abuse.
There's also a sprinkling of Manchester City's win over Southampton. The Saints only shipped three goals this time.
