Champions League reaction & Europa League build-up

preview
By Denise Evans

  1. Wolves!

    Bartislava v Wolves (17:55 BST)

    Wolves

    Wolves fans (hi Craig on text), forgive me. I missed you off the fixtures list.

    All I can say is I'd only had one coffee by that point.

    Main image changed and my Wolves-supporting colleague Melissa has been apologised to.

    We friends again now?

  3. Post update

    Genk 1-4 Liverpool

    Liverpool

    The Red side of Liverpool is pretty pleased with itself this morning.

    Liverpool won 4-1 in Genk on Wednesday, with two goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, plus Mo Salah and Sadio Mane efforts.

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Chelsea, for not the first time this season, won it with the kids.

    Youth products Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham all started for the Blues in Amsterdam as they sneaked a 1-0 win.

    And Manchester United are expected to play their own youngsters, including striker Mason Greenwood and defender Axel Tuanzebe.

    Arsenal could also sprinkle in some youth with their senior players.

    How do you expect them to fare, compared to Chelsea's efforts against Ajax?

    Get in touch with your thoughts ahead of the latest round of Europa League fixtures.

    I'd love to hear them, no I would, honestly.

    Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea
  5. Screamers!

    Daily Mirror

    There's that man again, Michy Batshuayi!

    And Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also gets a worthy mention after scoring a brace in his side's 4-1 win.

    Mirror
  6. Batshuayi's late strike

    And the Guardian has followed suit. Crash, bang... goal is their headline to highlight Michy Batshuayi's stunning late strike to sink Ajax.

  7. What the papers say

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail has gone with a very expressive image of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi.

    And so they should, as the Belgian scored his side's winner in Amsterdam, against last season's Champions League semi-finalists.

    Michy Batshuayi
  8. It's Thursday!

    Welcome to Thursday...or as we know it in thee parts, Europa League day.

    *insert winky emoji here*

    Chelsea and Liverpool did the business in that other domestic European competition you may have heard of last night, while Manchester City and Tottenham had big wins on Tuesday night in the group stages of said tournament.

    Tonight it's Manchester United, Celtic and Arsenal's turn to produce the goods on a chilly October night in Europe.

    It's certainly a gloves on kind of night for Anthony Martial, as United travel to Belgrade in Serbia.

    Shall we get going then?

    Batshuayi
