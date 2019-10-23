Emphatic wins for Man City & Spurs - reaction

Pochettino would have gratefully accepted any sort of good news after their recent miserable run that comprised that record loss to Bayern here in the Champions League, a heavy defeat at Brighton and a fortunate draw at home to struggling Watford last weekend.

This, then, was exactly what he was hoping for as Spurs put their troubles behind them to dominate a timid Red Star and get themselves right back into their group.

Spurs, as they actually did before being swamped by Bayern, started with real intensity and quality and on this occasion were helped by opponents who had neither the resources to resist nor the firepower to offer any serious threat.

This was effectively the ideal environment for Spurs to at least banish some of their troubles and play themselves back into the form that has made them a permanent presence in the upper reaches of the Premier League in recent seasons and Champions League finalists last term.

The talent remains within this Spurs side, as exemplified by Son and Kane, but they have needed something to re-ignite the spark that took them so far last season.

Time will tell if this victory provides it as the mediocre standard of the opposition must put the win in context - but it at least provides Spurs and Pochettino with some sort of platform.