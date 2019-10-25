Latest score: Glentoran v Ballymena United

CONTROVERSY!

Cathair Friel opens the scoring for Ballymena United from the penalty spot, but it's a hugely contentious goal.

Jude Winchester wins the penalty after being fouled by Conor Pepper.

Friel steps up, but it's a weak penalty which is easily saved by Antolovic. The rebound comes back to the Sky Blues striker, who makes a hash of his rebound as the Glens 'keeper gets across to palm the ball away.

However, referee Tim Marshall awards a goal having adjudged that the ball crossed the line before Antolovic made the save.

A hugely dramatic end to what's been a dull first half.