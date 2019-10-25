Glentoran's Jonny Frazer and Ballymena United defender Kofi Balmer
Latest score: Glentoran v Ballymena United

  1. HALF-TIME

    Glentoran 0-1 Ballymena

    Friel's goal is the last action of the half as the irate Glentoran players storm down the tunnel.

  2. GOAL

    Glentoran 0-1 Ballymena

    CONTROVERSY!

    Cathair Friel opens the scoring for Ballymena United from the penalty spot, but it's a hugely contentious goal.

    Jude Winchester wins the penalty after being fouled by Conor Pepper.

    Friel steps up, but it's a weak penalty which is easily saved by Antolovic. The rebound comes back to the Sky Blues striker, who makes a hash of his rebound as the Glens 'keeper gets across to palm the ball away.

    However, referee Tim Marshall awards a goal having adjudged that the ball crossed the line before Antolovic made the save.

    A hugely dramatic end to what's been a dull first half.

  3. Team news

    Glentoran 0-0 Ballymena

    Glentoran: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Gallagher, McDaid, McClean, Pepper, Crowe, O'Neill, Plum, Van Overbeek

    Subs: Morris, Frazer, Herron, Murray, Stewart, Nasseri, Gordon

    Ballymena United: Glendinning, Addis, Harpur, Friel, McCullough, Burns, McGrory, Winchester, Ervin, Millar, Kelly

    Subs: Williamson, Mayse, McGinty, Kane, Carville, Balmer, Lavery

