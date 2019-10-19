Mallorca v Real Madrid, plus Juventus updates

Tweet us your thoughts on these games using the hashtag #bbceurofooty.
By Emlyn Begley
Team news
Mallorca v Real Madrid (20:00 BST)
No Eden Hazard for Real Madrid tonight, his wife has just had a baby.
Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are injured.
Team news
Juventus v Bologna (19:45 BST)
Aaron Ramsey misses out for Juventus, having missed both of Wales' games with another injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain start up front. Gianluigi Buffon makes his third Serie A appearance of the season.
Post update
Saturday night. Mallorca v Real Madrid. Juventus v Bologna. What more do you want?
Welcome to live text commentary of those games.