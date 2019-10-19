Live

Mallorca v Real Madrid, plus Juventus updates

preview
Live Reporting

By Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

  2. Team news

    Mallorca v Real Madrid (20:00 BST)

    No Eden Hazard for Real Madrid tonight, his wife has just had a baby.

    Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are injured.

    Real Madrid
    Mallorca
  3. Team news

    Juventus v Bologna (19:45 BST)

    Aaron Ramsey misses out for Juventus, having missed both of Wales' games with another injury.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain start up front. Gianluigi Buffon makes his third Serie A appearance of the season.

  4. Post update

    Saturday night. Mallorca v Real Madrid. Juventus v Bologna. What more do you want?

    Welcome to live text commentary of those games.

