Live

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

preview
303
viewing this page

Follow all the Premier League latest here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Team news

    Tottenham v Bournemouth (15:00 GMT)

    Here’s the team news for Tottenham v Bournemouth – come back here at 14:50 BST for full coverage of the game.

    Spurs XI
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that beat Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday. Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko both come into midfield while Jan Vertonghen returns for his first start since 22 October.

    Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld,Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane

    Subs: Whiteman, Rose, Winks, Walker-Peters, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Moura

    Bournemouth XI
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last Saturday. Simon Francis and Philip Billing are both suspended, while Harry Wilson and Adam Smith drop out. Dominic Solanke, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld and Jack Stacey all start.

    Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, S. Cook, Ake, Rico, Lerma, Solanke, C. Wilson, Danjuma Groeneveldm, L.Cook, Stacey, Rico, Fraser

    Subs: Boruc,Gosling, H.Wilson, Simpson, Mepham, Kilkenny, Saydee

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top