Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Here’s the team news for Tottenham v Bournemouth – come back here at 14:50 BST for full coverage of the game.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that beat Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday. Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko both come into midfield while Jan Vertonghen returns for his first start since 22 October.
Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld,Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane
Subs: Whiteman, Rose, Winks, Walker-Peters, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Moura
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last Saturday. Simon Francis and Philip Billing are both suspended, while Harry Wilson and Adam Smith drop out. Dominic Solanke, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld and Jack Stacey all start.
Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, S. Cook, Ake, Rico, Lerma, Solanke, C. Wilson, Danjuma Groeneveldm, L.Cook, Stacey, Rico, Fraser
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Team news
Tottenham v Bournemouth (15:00 GMT)
Here’s the team news for Tottenham v Bournemouth – come back here at 14:50 BST for full coverage of the game.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that beat Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday. Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko both come into midfield while Jan Vertonghen returns for his first start since 22 October.
Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld,Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane
Subs: Whiteman, Rose, Winks, Walker-Peters, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Moura
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last Saturday. Simon Francis and Philip Billing are both suspended, while Harry Wilson and Adam Smith drop out. Dominic Solanke, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld and Jack Stacey all start.
Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, S. Cook, Ake, Rico, Lerma, Solanke, C. Wilson, Danjuma Groeneveldm, L.Cook, Stacey, Rico, Fraser
Subs: Boruc,Gosling, H.Wilson, Simpson, Mepham, Kilkenny, Saydee