Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Here’s the team news for Tottenham v Bournemouth – come back here at 14:50 BST for full coverage of the game.

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that beat Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday. Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko both come into midfield while Jan Vertonghen returns for his first start since 22 October.

Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld,Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Subs: Whiteman, Rose, Winks, Walker-Peters, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Moura

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last Saturday. Simon Francis and Philip Billing are both suspended, while Harry Wilson and Adam Smith drop out. Dominic Solanke, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld and Jack Stacey all start.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, S. Cook, Ake, Rico, Lerma, Solanke, C. Wilson, Danjuma Groeneveldm, L.Cook, Stacey, Rico, Fraser

Subs: Boruc,Gosling, H.Wilson, Simpson, Mepham, Kilkenny, Saydee