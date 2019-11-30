Liverpool v Brighton

. Copyright: .

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's midweek Champions League draw against Napoli by making three changes.

One is enforced as Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is injured and suspended, while defender Joe Gomez and midfielder James Milner drop to the bench.

Returning to the side are Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Gomez, Adrian, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.

Four changes for Brighton after the 2-0 home defeat to Leicester last Saturday.

There is a second Premier League start of the season for Mali midifelder Yves Bissouma while Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Aaron Connolly are also back.

Neal Maupay, who has scored four Premier League goals this season, drops to the bench along with Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy. Solly March is injured.

Brighton XI: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Bissouma, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Connolly, Mooy.

Substitutes: Duffy, Maupay, Trossard, Murray, Schelotto, Button, Alzate.