Kieran Trippier & Krasimir Balakov
Reaction to England's racism-affected win in Bulgaria

By Steve Sutcliffe

  1. 'Losers'

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  2. 'Sofia Shame'

    Guardian sport section
    Copyright: Guardian
  3. 'England face down the racists'

    Independent

    i paper sport section
    Copyright: i paper
  4. 'Disgusting'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Daily Telegraph sport section
    Copyright: Telegraph
  5. Post update

    As you can imagine the rest of the national newspapers have unfortunately also had to concentrate on events that took place in the stands of the Vasil Levski Stadium...

  6. 'Kick em out'

    Daily Mirror

    Need I say any more.

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  7. 'Football's night of shame'

    When football reaches the front page it's usually because of something wonderful or absolutely horrendous...

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  8. Post update

    Bulgaria 0-6 England

    I mean how many times can you tell people this is unacceptable...?

    A warning was played out over the tannoy before kick-off and then there were two more announcements during the first-half as the match was halted.

    There were television pictures showing a man holding up a 'no respect' shirt aimed at Uefa and at half-time the Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov came out to plead with the fans to behave themselves.

    Things did improve but it wasn't totally eradicated.

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    The Vasil Levski Stadium was already partially closed for England's trip to Bulgaria after the hosts were sanctioned for racist behaviour of fans during qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.

    The big question is what should Uefa do now? European football's governing body has been accused of being too lenient in this area in the past but what is a fitting punishment?

  11. England players subjected to 'abhorrent racist chanting'

    Bulgaria 0-6 England

    Not the type of communique anyone wants to deliver after a football match.

  12. Post update

    Bulgaria 0-6 England

    There is no place for this sort of stuff. Anywhere.

    Bulgaria fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Bulgaria fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Bulgaria fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
  13. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Where to start. Probably best with England.

    Ordinarily a 6-0 win would be the cue for reaching for a number superlatives to describe a resounding victory but sadly the football last night was horribly affected by racist behaviour from Bulgaria supporters in Sofia on Monday evening.

    The Group A Euro 2020 qualifier was halted twice in the first half and a section of Bulgarian fans left the stadium at half time.

    That didn't entirely resolve the problem though on a shocking night for football.

