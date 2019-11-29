Championship: Relive Fulham's away win at Swansea City

That's a wrap then. Fulham move to within two points of the Championship's automatic promotion places with a clinical 2-1 win at Swansea. You can read Gareth Vincent's match report here . Thank you for joining us, and good night!
By Dafydd Pritchard
Fulham move to within two points of the Championship's automatic promotion places with a clinical 2-1 win at Swansea.
'This is not a sprint'
Aleksander Mitrovic speaking to Sky Sports:
"We are in good form, we started sloppy at the beginning of the season but we showed today in the first-half we can really play football and second-half that we can dig in.
"We are not half way through the season so there are a lots of points to win and lose, we will take it game by game as it is not a sprint, now we need to rest and look to next week."
Swansea's misery at home continues
While Fulham celebrate a fourth win on the trot, Swansea are left to rue a fifth defeat from their past seven matches at home.
Steve Cooper's side are still sixth in the Championship table but, after such a strong start to the season, their recent faltering form is putting a dent in their promotion prospects.
FULL-TIME
That's it - all over!
Fulham hold on for a fourth successive win and they're now just two points adrift of the Championship's automatic promotion place.
Aleksandar Mitrovic proves the Cottagers' hero once again, scoring both goals to take his personal tally to 24 from his past 24 games for club and country.
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
Swansea still can't find a way through this Fulham defence.
The visitors are holding firm.
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
It's starting to get desperate for Swansea now.
Andre Ayew dribbles his way into the Fulham box but his bundled over and the visitors clear.
The home side are running out of time...
The final countdown
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
We're now into the final five minutes of the match (not counting however much added time there might be).
What have Swansea got left in the tank as they bid to salvage something from this game?
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea's final roll of the dice is to bring on striker Borja Baston in place of Sam Surridge.
Fulham also make their final change, with Anthony Knockaert coming on to replace Ivan Cavaleiro.
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
Fulham look to have weathered the storm to some extent.
After a period of torrential Swansea pressure, the Cottagers are starting to get hold of the ball once again.
SUBSTITUTION
Fulham's second change sees full-back Cyrus Christie replace midfielder Josh Onomah.
It looks like Christie is playing as a right wing-back with Fulham switching to a five-man defence.
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
Swansea's latest chance is a corner, but Matt Grimes' delivery is safely headed away by the Fulham defence.
With Kevin McDonald adding more physical presence at the base of midfield, you get the impression Fulham might be happy to sit back and defend now.
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
Ian Walsh
Former Swansea and Wales striker on BBC Radio Wales
"Fulham need a breather as Swansea are piling the pressure on. Swansea will want this momentum to keep building and building."
SUBSTITUTION
Fulham make their first change.
Midfielder Kevin McDonald is on for Aboubakar Kamara as the Cottagers aim to hold on to their lead.
There's also a second change for Swansea, with midfielder Tom Carroll replacing Jay Fulton.
Swansea pile on the pressure
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
Swansea are piling on the pressure now, with a bit of pin-ball in the Fulham box and a flurry of blocked shots from George Byers and Sam Surridge among others.
Game on again
Swansea 1-2 Fulham
Gareth Vincent
BBC Sport Wales at the Liberty Stadium
This game was just getting to the point where it seemed Swansea's hopes of a revival were gone.
That has all changed now, however, thanks to George Byers' fourth goal of the season.
Swansea will feel they deserved a lifeline having offered plenty in this game but gone 2-0 down thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's clinical finishing.
They now have a little over 20 minutes to build on Byers' fourth goal of the season.
GOAL Swansea 1-2 Fulham
George Byers
Game on!
Barrie McKay sees his free-kick blocked by the Fulham wall, and then the Swansea substitute loops a cross into the six-yard box.
George Byers, arguably Swansea's best player tonight, then hangs in the air to head into the bottom corner, despite a hand from Fulham keeper Marek Rodak.
Swans frustrated
Swansea have now had 12 shots, seven of which have been on target.
There's no doubting their effort, but they're struggling to find that all-important quality in attack.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea's first change as Barrie McKay replaces Kristoffer Peterson.
And then George Byers shoots from 25 yards, calling Marek Rodak into action once more.
GREAT SAVE!
Ivan Cavaleiro's influence on this match is growing.
The winger, on loan from Wolves, cuts inside from the left and shots with his right foot to force Freddie Woodman into a fine save.
Fulham are getting closer to a third goal.
Left-back Joe Bryan exchanges an excellent couple of passes with Ivan Cavaleiro and his fizzing low cross just evades Aleksandar Mitrovic in the six-yard box.