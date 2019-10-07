Marcus Rashford
Live

Liverpool stretch lead as rivals lose - reaction to dramatic Premier League weekend

preview
1,209
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    But first you can probably get what the national newspapers make of it all....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    There were also pretty good wins for Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

    P.S. Don't worry Brighton, Newcastle and Wolves supporters I'll be coming to you shortly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    Well what a compelling weekend of Premier League football eh?

    Tottenham, Man Utd and Man City all lost as Liverpool wrapped up another win to maintain their faultless start.

    Begs the question who can stop Jurgen Klopp’s side now?

    And what about Aston Villa..I bet that 5-1 win at Norwich tastes pretty sweet.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top