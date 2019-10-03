Champions League reaction - Liverpool and Chelsea both win

Thanks for joining us as we look back at what happened in the Champions League on Wednesday night. What a game it was at Anfield! And what a week it's been in the Champions League. We're bring you all the latest news and reaction, plus the best lines from the Premier League news conferences later.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Thanks for joining us as we look back at what happened in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
What a game it was at Anfield! And what a week it's been in the Champions League.
We're bring you all the latest news and reaction, plus the best lines from the Premier League news conferences later.