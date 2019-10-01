Reaction to Man Utd's worst start in 30 years & Champions League build-up

Can you remember a season when your club started poorly, but picked up and finished strongly?

Mike: Newcastle last year but people still seem to compare Bruce vs Benitez first 10 games of last season

Ed Dawes: Derby won one of their first six in 2006/07 and were in the relegation zone. They won the Play Offs under Billy Davies.

Wilf: Simply not happening

Assume you're referring to Man Utd there, Wilf?