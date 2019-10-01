Live

Reaction to Man Utd's worst start in 30 years & Champions League build-up

By Denise Evans

    Can you remember a season when your club started poorly, but picked up and finished strongly?

    Mike: Newcastle last year but people still seem to compare Bruce vs Benitez first 10 games of last season

    Ed Dawes: Derby won one of their first six in 2006/07 and were in the relegation zone. They won the Play Offs under Billy Davies.

    Wilf: Simply not happening

    Assume you're referring to Man Utd there, Wilf?

  Match report

    Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

    Our chief football writer Phil NcNulty had the pleasure of being at Old Trafford last night.

    It was a game that used to be feisty and full of skill and power.

    But "grim stalemate" was the best McNulty could muster this time...

    Read his full match report here

    Paul Pogba
  Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text to 81111 (UK only)

    Manchester United have had their worst league start since the 1989-90 season.

    Has your club been EVEN worse? Or can you remember a season where you started poorly, but then picked up some blistering form and finished strongly?

    It can happen, think Chelsea in the 2016-17 season. They won the league that season after a pretty terrible start.

    Get in touch: #bbcfootball on that there social media or text 81111 (UK only)

    Chelsea champions
  Worst start in 30 years

    Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal

    Manchester United

    Sorry, Manchester United fans, but the facts don't lie.

    That 0-0 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford means United have made their worst start in the league in 30 years.

    They have failed to reach double figures for the first time since 1989-90

    But at least the only way is...up the table, right?

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  What the papers say

    Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

    Manchester United's draw with Arsenal dominates the back pages.

    The results leaves United TENTH in the table, with just nine points from seven games.

    Daily Express
    Daily Star
    Guardian
    The i Paper
  Grim

    It's a bit grim here at BBC Sport HQ in Salford this morning.

    Drizzly, dull, chilly and a slightly bleak....similar to the situation down the road at Old Trafford last night, then.

    Manchester United v Arsenal
