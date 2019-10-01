Reaction to Man Utd's worst start in 30 years & Champions League build-up

Can you remember a season when your club started poorly, but picked up and finished strongly? Mike: Newcastle last year but people still seem to compare Bruce vs Benitez first 10 games of last season Ed Dawes: Derby won one of their first six in 2006/07 and were in the relegation zone. They won the Play Offs under Billy Davies. Wilf: Simply not happening Assume you're referring to Man Utd there, Wilf?
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text to 81111 (UK only)
Can you remember a season when your club started poorly, but picked up and finished strongly?
Mike: Newcastle last year but people still seem to compare Bruce vs Benitez first 10 games of last season
Ed Dawes: Derby won one of their first six in 2006/07 and were in the relegation zone. They won the Play Offs under Billy Davies.
Wilf: Simply not happening
Assume you're referring to Man Utd there, Wilf?
Match report
Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Our chief football writer Phil NcNulty had the pleasure of being at Old Trafford last night.
It was a game that used to be feisty and full of skill and power.
But "grim stalemate" was the best McNulty could muster this time...
Read his full match report here
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text to 81111 (UK only)
Manchester United have had their worst league start since the 1989-90 season.
Has your club been EVEN worse? Or can you remember a season where you started poorly, but then picked up some blistering form and finished strongly?
It can happen, think Chelsea in the 2016-17 season. They won the league that season after a pretty terrible start.
Get in touch: #bbcfootball on that there social media or text 81111 (UK only)
Oh...
Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Worst start in 30 years
Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal
Manchester United
Sorry, Manchester United fans, but the facts don't lie.
That 0-0 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford means United have made their worst start in the league in 30 years.
They have failed to reach double figures for the first time since 1989-90
But at least the only way is...up the table, right?
What the papers say
Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Manchester United's draw with Arsenal dominates the back pages.
The results leaves United TENTH in the table, with just nine points from seven games.
Grim
It's a bit grim here at BBC Sport HQ in Salford this morning.
Drizzly, dull, chilly and a slightly bleak....similar to the situation down the road at Old Trafford last night, then.