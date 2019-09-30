Premier League reaction & Man Utd v Arsenal build-up

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Can Leicester keep this form up? Are they genuine top-four contenders?

I'd say so.

Rodgers tried to play down his side's chances of Champions League qualification after the win.

"It's very early in the season," he said.

"We know it's a big ask because of all the other clubs that have been regulars there. We are only really focusing on how we play, looking at our performance levels."