Premier League reaction & Man Utd v Arsenal build-up

Can Leicester keep this form up? Are they genuine top-four contenders? I'd say so. Rodgers tried to play down his side's chances of Champions League qualification after the win. "It's very early in the season," he said. "We know it's a big ask because of all the other clubs that have been regulars there. We are only really focusing on how we play, looking at our performance levels."
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Top four a 'big ask' for Leicester
Since Brendan Rodgers’ first match with Leicester in March, Jamie Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than any other player (14 goals, 17 apps).
But things look a whole lot different at Leicester.
They are going really well under Brendan Rodgers.
Since the former Celtic manager took over at Leicester in February, only Liverpool and Manchester City have taken more points.
Newcastle failed to land a shot on target in the game. It was the first time they had failed to do so since December 2018 v Fulham...
No need for Newcastle to panic yet
Former England defender Micah Richards says there is no need for Newcastle to panic yet.
Richards played under Bruce and gives his thoughts on the Magpies manager.
He suggests a change of approach may work.
'It all comes down to one man - Mike Ashley'
Newcastle's performance resulted in a fair bit of anger from their fans.
Some of it was directed at the players, some at Steve Bruce and some at Mike Ashley.
This passionate caller to BBC Radio 5 Live's 606 definitely made his feelings known...
Bruce angered by 'surrender'
Things have not started well for Steve Bruce at his boyhood club.
He said there was a "complete surrender" from his side in the defeat at Leicester.
"Effort is a big, big part of the game and we have not done enough," Bruce told BBC Sport.
Newcastle are without a win in four league games. They have five points from seven league games.
There was just one game in the Premier League yesterday and it saw Leicester thrash 10-man Newcastle 5-0 at the King Power.
Jamie Vardy scored twice while Isaac Hayden was sent off for the Magpies.
The three points took Leicester back into third. Newcastle are 19th.
Good morning.
It was another entertaining weekend in the Premier League.
Liverpool continue to fly high, Man City keep in touch while Leicester continue to impress under Brendan Rodgers.
There are problems mounting at clubs elsewhere, most notably at Watford and Newcastle.
Stay tuned to all of the news and reaction and a little look ahead to tonight's biggie between Manchester United and Arsenal.