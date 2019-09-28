Live

European action: Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern all play

preview
3,110
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez and Matt Howarth

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (UK only)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag

  1. Post update

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    Juve just lacking a little incisiveness in the final third.

    Cristiano Ronaldo meets a cross into the box and sticks his right boot out at it, but the ball bounces wide of the post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    The visitors have not seen much of the ball so far.

    Andrea Petagna is given space 30 yards out, but the one-time capped Italy international hammers his left-footed shot way wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. CLOSE!

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    All Juve, they have come close on a few occasions now.

    Juan Cuadrado shapes in a lovely cross into the box, Sami Khedira flicks it on but it sails wide of the far post.

    The right idea.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. CLOSE!

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    There he is.

    Cristiano Ronaldo sniffing around for the first time on the right edge of the box, but his low, thumping shot is gathered well by SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. LINE-UPS

    Getafe v Barcelona (15:00 BST)

    Barcelona will have to make do without Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele at Getafe this afternoon.

    Messi suffered a thigh injury during Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Villarreal, while Dembele has also been ruled out with a thigh problem.

    Sixteen-year-old forward Ansu Fati is sidelined with a knee injury.

    Barcelona XI: ter Stegen, Pique, Sergio, Arthur, Suarez, Lenglet, Griezmann, Roberto, de Jong, Junior, Perez

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. CLOSE!

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    French midfielder Adrien Rabiot breaks forward and lets fly from the edge of the box, but his deflected strike loops over the crossbar.

    On another day, it could have dropped in.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    Pretty uneventful so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has not had a touch of the ball yet.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. KICK-OFF

    Juventus 0-0 SPAL

    Away we go.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. LINE-UPS

    Paderborn v Bayern Munich (14:30 BST)

    Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Sule, Hernandez, Thiago, Kimmich, Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman, Lewandowski.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. LINE-UPS

    Juventus v SPAL (14:00 BST)

    Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Juventus after missing the win over Brescia last weekend with an adductor injury.

    Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey starts once more for the Serie A champions.

    Juventus XI: Buffon, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi, Pjanic, Khedira, Rabiot, Ramsey, Dybala, Ronaldo.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Bumper day of action

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund all play this afternoon.

    With Cristiano Ronaldo back from injury, we could see plenty of goals flying in.

    Buzzing for it?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top