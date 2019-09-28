European action: Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern all play

Juve just lacking a little incisiveness in the final third. Cristiano Ronaldo meets a cross into the box and sticks his right boot out at it, but the ball bounces wide of the post.
By Shamoon Hafez and Matt Howarth
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
The visitors have not seen much of the ball so far.
Andrea Petagna is given space 30 yards out, but the one-time capped Italy international hammers his left-footed shot way wide.
CLOSE!
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
All Juve, they have come close on a few occasions now.
Juan Cuadrado shapes in a lovely cross into the box, Sami Khedira flicks it on but it sails wide of the far post.
The right idea.
CLOSE!
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
There he is.
Cristiano Ronaldo sniffing around for the first time on the right edge of the box, but his low, thumping shot is gathered well by SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.
LINE-UPS
Getafe v Barcelona (15:00 BST)
Barcelona will have to make do without Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele at Getafe this afternoon.
Messi suffered a thigh injury during Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Villarreal, while Dembele has also been ruled out with a thigh problem.
Sixteen-year-old forward Ansu Fati is sidelined with a knee injury.
Barcelona XI: ter Stegen, Pique, Sergio, Arthur, Suarez, Lenglet, Griezmann, Roberto, de Jong, Junior, Perez
CLOSE!
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
French midfielder Adrien Rabiot breaks forward and lets fly from the edge of the box, but his deflected strike loops over the crossbar.
On another day, it could have dropped in.
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
Pretty uneventful so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has not had a touch of the ball yet.
KICK-OFF
Juventus 0-0 SPAL
Away we go.
LINE-UPS
Paderborn v Bayern Munich (14:30 BST)
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Sule, Hernandez, Thiago, Kimmich, Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman, Lewandowski.
LINE-UPS
Juventus v SPAL (14:00 BST)
Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Juventus after missing the win over Brescia last weekend with an adductor injury.
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey starts once more for the Serie A champions.
Juventus XI: Buffon, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi, Pjanic, Khedira, Rabiot, Ramsey, Dybala, Ronaldo.
Bumper day of action
Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund all play this afternoon.
With Cristiano Ronaldo back from injury, we could see plenty of goals flying in.
Buzzing for it?