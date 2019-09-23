Latest: Carrick Rangers 0-0 Linfield

It comes as no surprise to see that Carrick boss Niall Currie has gone with the 11 players that put Warrenpoint to the sword at Milltown last time out.

Stewart Nixon will be flying high after his hat-trick, while James Ferrin spends his 30th birthday trying to keep a lid on Shayne Lavery and Andy Waterworth.

As for Linfield, David Healy makes five changes to the side that edged Ballinamallard United in last week's League Cup clash at Ferney Park with Rohan Ferguson, Mark Stafford, Bastien Hery and Niall Quinn all returning to the line-up.

Carrick: Hogg, Neale, Surgenor, Rodgers, Chapman, Faulkner, D. Kelly, Nixon, Ferrin, Smith, Anderson

Subs: McAuley, Carson, Loughran, Sanusi, McDermott, Keke, Hassin

Linfield: Ferguson, Stafford, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Millar, Lavery, Fallon, Hery, McGivern, Quinn

Subs: Deane, Larkin, Shevlin, Clarke, Mitchell, Reynolds, Hume