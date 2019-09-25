Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey
Dover Athletic v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Kent
Eastleigh v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Tees
Harrogate Town v Sutton United - BBC Radio York
Notts County v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Lancashire
Stockport County v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Boreham Wood - BBC Surrey
Wrexham v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Kent
Yeovil Town v Bromley - BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
Blyth Spartans v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Hereford FC v Kettering Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester