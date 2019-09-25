Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    National League

    Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

    Dover Athletic v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastleigh v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Tees

    Harrogate Town v Sutton United - BBC Radio York

    Notts County v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Lancashire

    Stockport County v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Boreham Wood - BBC Surrey

    Wrexham v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Kent

    Yeovil Town v Bromley - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Blyth Spartans v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Hereford FC v Kettering Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

