Real Madrid beaten in Champions League & Premier League news conferences

Meanwhile with Manchester City, crisis, what crisis?

The build-up to their game with Shakhtar Donetsk was dominated by their lack of options at centre-back, particularly with John Stones picking up an injury which could keep him out for four to five weeks.

But they shook off a shock 3-2 defeat by Norwich last Saturday with a 3-0 win in Ukraine as Fernandinho slotted into the back four with little fuss. It looks like the Brazilian midfielder is set to remain there for coming games, which includes Watford at home on Saturday.

City boss Pep Guardiola says he has "no doubts" about Fernandinho's capability in defence.