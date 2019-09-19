Real Madrid beaten in Champions League & Premier League news conferences

Meanwhile with Manchester City, crisis, what crisis?
The build-up to their game with Shakhtar Donetsk was dominated by their lack of options at centre-back, particularly with John Stones picking up an injury which could keep him out for four to five weeks.
But they shook off a shock 3-2 defeat by Norwich last Saturday with a 3-0 win in Ukraine as Fernandinho slotted into the back four with little fuss. It looks like the Brazilian midfielder is set to remain there for coming games, which includes Watford at home on Saturday.
City boss Pep Guardiola says he has "no doubts" about Fernandinho's capability in defence.
We are still making same mistakes - Kane
Olympiakos 2-2 Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino wasn't the only one to put the boot into Spurs.
Captain Harry Kane was none too impressed with the team, who reached the Champions League final last season but also threw away a 2-0 lead to Arsenal earlier this month.
Kane said: "You can see why the manager is frustrated. He has been here for five years now and we are still making similar mistakes as we were the first year.
"We are not young any more, we are not inexperienced, we have played in big games for club and country. We have to try to find a way to get around it and improve and get better. That is all we can try to do."
Back pages
The Star took a more hard-line approach as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino criticised his team's lack of intensity.
Back pages
Tottenham's performance was 'Greeky' according to the Mirror, while Manchester City's win over Shakhtar Donetsk was described as a 'Blinder'.
Anything for a good headline, eh?
Back pages
Tottenham throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiakos dominates the back pages of today's newspapers.
This is the Metro's take:
The gossip column
But before we get to all that, let's take a look at some of the news making the back pages, and point you in the direction of our gossip column.
According to the Standard, Manchester United hope to convince 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba to sign a new contract.
Manchester United also sent an official to watch Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, 19, as the son of former Manchester City forward Alf-Inge Haaland scored a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg on his Champions League debut. So says Austrian publication Salzburger Nachrichten.
And the Guardian says Chelsea have opened talks with forward Tammy Abraham and defender Fikayo Tomori to give the English 21-year-olds new five-year contracts.
We'll have more on Zinedine Zidane's future as we get it, plus a round-up of all the other Champions League reaction after a busy midweek.
And it's Thursday, so that means the Premier League is around the corner. We'll bring you the best of the what the managers have to say.
Expect wisdom from Sheffield United's Chris Wilder, Bournemouth's Eddie Howe, Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino (thought he might have the day off?) and Watford's Quique Sanchez Flores among others.
Never go back?
Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid hasn't exactly gone to plan, and make his previous spell where he won three successive Champions Leagues with the club appear even more glorious.
As Guillem Balague says in his latest column, what do they say about never going back?
The French manager has won less than half of his games in charge since he replaced Santiago Solari last March and being beaten so comprehensively by Paris St-Germain will lead to plenty of speculation in coming days in the Spanish capital.
Good morning
So the first round of Champions League games are over and it's been a mixed bag for English teams.
Manchester City were the only one of four Premier League teams to remain intact after their 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, while Tottenham drew 2-2 with Olympiakos after leading 2-0.
That followed defeats for Liverpool and Chelsea, but perhaps the biggest story of the round was Real Madrid's 3-0 loss in Paris last night.
It left Real boss Zinedine Zidane lacking some love, it would seem.
No doubts about Fernandinho - Guardiola
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City
According to the Standard, Manchester United hope to convince 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba to sign a new contract.
Manchester United also sent an official to watch Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, 19, as the son of former Manchester City forward Alf-Inge Haaland scored a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg on his Champions League debut. So says Austrian publication Salzburger Nachrichten.
And the Guardian says Chelsea have opened talks with forward Tammy Abraham and defender Fikayo Tomori to give the English 21-year-olds new five-year contracts.
You can read the gossip column in all its glory right here.
Never go back?
Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid hasn't exactly gone to plan, and make his previous spell where he won three successive Champions Leagues with the club appear even more glorious.
As Guillem Balague says in his latest column, what do they say about never going back?
The French manager has won less than half of his games in charge since he replaced Santiago Solari last March and being beaten so comprehensively by Paris St-Germain will lead to plenty of speculation in coming days in the Spanish capital.
Good morning
So the first round of Champions League games are over and it's been a mixed bag for English teams.
Manchester City were the only one of four Premier League teams to remain intact after their 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, while Tottenham drew 2-2 with Olympiakos after leading 2-0.
That followed defeats for Liverpool and Chelsea, but perhaps the biggest story of the round was Real Madrid's 3-0 loss in Paris last night.
It left Real boss Zinedine Zidane lacking some love, it would seem.