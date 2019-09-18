Reaction as Liverpool & Chelsea beaten in Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BT Sport: "It should hurt because there were opportunities for us. It was an open game with a lot of counter attacks, but we didn't finish them off and that is a problem.

"In the second half it was a wild game, they were running and we were running.

"I don't think it's a penalty. What can I say, for me, it is clear and obvious no penalty. He jumps before any contact, we can't change that.

"We played a lot of good football but didn't finish it off. We controlled moments but had not enough chances in the end. We made decisions that were not right and have to accept the result. It was very often the final ball that was not right."