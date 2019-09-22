Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All kick-offs at 19:45 BST

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Wrexham - BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Wales

    Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town - BBC Surrey and BBC Somerset

    Boreham Wood v Notts County - BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Nottingham

    Bromley v Woking - BBC Surrey

    Chorley v Barrow AFC - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Ebbsfleet United v Barnet - BBC Radio Kent

    Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent

