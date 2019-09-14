Live
Scottish Premiership: Hamilton 0-1 Celtic - Champions hold on for tight victory
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Day 2 from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video 14/09/2019
Play audio Saturday Supplement from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Ross County v St Mirren from BBC ALBA
RTL
Live Reporting
By Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
FULL-TIME Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Scott Mann's cross just misses the head of Marios Ogkmpoe as Accies go close to a shock late equaliser.
Hamilton matching Celtic
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Neil McCann
Former Scotland and Rangers winger on BBC Sportsound
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Ales Gogic sends a couple of long throws into the Celtic box as the home side apply the pressure, but the defender wastes the second opportunity as he is pulled for stepped on to the pitch.
Hayes for Christie
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Celtic manager Neil Lennon wastes a bit of time, sending on Jonny Hayes to replace Ryan Christie, who has been very quiet in midfield.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Vakoun Issouf Bayo sends a header towards goal, but it is straight at Accies goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
We are into five minutes of stoppage time and it is Celtic who are finishing the stronger.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Accies have done well to stay in the game considering they went behind to the champions after only four minutes.
But they are running out of time if they are to secure a point thanks to a late goal.
Four minutes to go and counting.
YELLOW CARD Gogic (Hamilton)
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Accies defender Alex Gogic is the second man in the book this afternoon for a late challenge on Tom Rogic.
Hey, that rhymes. Send us your poems.
'Celtic need to see this game out'
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Marios Ogkmpoe is certainly leaving his mark on the Celtic defence.
Having come closest to scoring, the Accies striker leaves big centre-half Cristopher Jullien needing treatment for what looks like a sore chin.
The Frenchman comes off worse after heading the top of the Greek's head.
'Hamilton fans starting to believe'
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Bayo for Edouard; McKenna on for Want
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Odsonne Edouard has a quiet game and the French striker is replaced with Vakoun Issouf Bayo.
Accies also make a change, with Shaun Want coming off Ciaran McKenna replacing him in defence.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
It's been a while since Celtic had an effort on goal and Ryan Christie's curler is a few feet over the crossbar.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
It is beginning to open up as the home side chase an equaliser. Accies win a corner, but Celtic race to the other end then it's Hamilton's turn to break and they go close.
Blair Alston plays in Marios Ogkmpoe, but the big striker's low drive is across the face of goal and wide.
Player Rater
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Celtic are making to work a bit harder here. Any Hamilton players caught your eye? Anyone having a mare? Tell the world now...
You can vote HERE
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Accies have changed formation - they have four at the back now - and it almost pays dividends immediately as Blair Alston sends a snap shot towards goal from the edge of the penalty box.
However, it is a couple of yards high and wide.
Changes in attack for Celtic
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Neil McCann
Former Scotland and Rangers winger on BBC Sportsound
Beck debut
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Markus Fjortoft, who had been playing on the right of a back three for Accies, is replaced with Adrian Beck.
It is a debut for the midfielder on loan from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
'Hamilton starting to pose threat'
Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound