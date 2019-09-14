james forrest
Scottish Premiership: Hamilton 0-1 Celtic - Champions hold on for tight victory

By Clive Lindsay

  1. FULL-TIME Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

  2. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Scott Mann's cross just misses the head of Marios Ogkmpoe as Accies go close to a shock late equaliser.

  3. Hamilton matching Celtic

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Neil McCann

    Former Scotland and Rangers winger on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: We feared the worst for Hamilton when they conceded so early, but they have been just as good as Celtic in this second half
  4. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Ales Gogic sends a couple of long throws into the Celtic box as the home side apply the pressure, but the defender wastes the second opportunity as he is pulled for stepped on to the pitch.

  5. Hayes for Christie

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon wastes a bit of time, sending on Jonny Hayes to replace Ryan Christie, who has been very quiet in midfield.

  6. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Vakoun Issouf Bayo sends a header towards goal, but it is straight at Accies goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

  7. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    We are into five minutes of stoppage time and it is Celtic who are finishing the stronger.

  8. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Accies have done well to stay in the game considering they went behind to the champions after only four minutes.

    But they are running out of time if they are to secure a point thanks to a late goal.

    Four minutes to go and counting.

  9. YELLOW CARD Gogic (Hamilton)

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Accies defender Alex Gogic is the second man in the book this afternoon for a late challenge on Tom Rogic.

    Hey, that rhymes. Send us your poems.

  10. 'Celtic need to see this game out'

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Michael Stewart

    Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Neil Lennon will only be thinking of three points right now. Celtic just need to manage the game and see it out. There's no need to go chasing a second goal
  11. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Marios Ogkmpoe is certainly leaving his mark on the Celtic defence.

    Having come closest to scoring, the Accies striker leaves big centre-half Cristopher Jullien needing treatment for what looks like a sore chin.

    The Frenchman comes off worse after heading the top of the Greek's head.

  12. 'Hamilton fans starting to believe'

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Michael Stewart

    Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: You can feel the belief from the home fans in the stadium - Hamilton really think they can get something here
  13. Bayo for Edouard; McKenna on for Want

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Odsonne Edouard has a quiet game and the French striker is replaced with Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

    Accies also make a change, with Shaun Want coming off Ciaran McKenna replacing him in defence.

  14. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    It's been a while since Celtic had an effort on goal and Ryan Christie's curler is a few feet over the crossbar.

  15. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    It is beginning to open up as the home side chase an equaliser. Accies win a corner, but Celtic race to the other end then it's Hamilton's turn to break and they go close.

    Blair Alston plays in Marios Ogkmpoe, but the big striker's low drive is across the face of goal and wide.

  17. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Accies have changed formation - they have four at the back now - and it almost pays dividends immediately as Blair Alston sends a snap shot towards goal from the edge of the penalty box.

    However, it is a couple of yards high and wide.

  18. Changes in attack for Celtic

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Neil McCann

    Former Scotland and Rangers winger on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Christie has now gone to the right, Forrest to the left and Rogic will play in behind Edouard
  19. Beck debut

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Markus Fjortoft, who had been playing on the right of a back three for Accies, is replaced with Adrian Beck.

    It is a debut for the midfielder on loan from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

  20. 'Hamilton starting to pose threat'

    Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

    Michael Stewart

    Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: The improvement from Hamilton in this second half just continues. They are starting to pose a threat in the final third and their players are starting to believe they can get something from this game
