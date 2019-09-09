Sportscene

Watch: Sportscene highlights - Scotland v Belgium

By Thomas Duncan

  1. Play-offs or bust...

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Russia

    Well, another chastening night for Scotland comes to an end as an impressive Belgium side put them to the sword.

    It's now the play-offs or bust for Steve Clarke's side in terms of Euro 2020 qualification. They've got four games to drastically improve before then.

    If you can bear it, stay tuned for Sportscene which has highlights of the match.

    Belgium
  2. 'Small margins made a difference' - Robertson

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Scotland captain Andy Robertson speaking in the mix zone: “Strangely a wee bit more positive than Friday. I think we played better at times. We had spells in the game where we were better and more us.

    “There are things we need to change because three set pieces, one ours and two for them, and we end up 3-0 down at half-time after doing not much wrong. These are the basic errors unfortunately we cannot make. It’s just small margins but they make a big difference.

    Andy Robertson
  4. Get Involved @BBCSportScot

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Alan: Same score as San Marino the other night.

    Rob: Glad that whistle blew. Even sounded horrendous on the radio!!

  5. Baby-faced assassin

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Is there a kinder man in world football? Always on hand to assist. He got three tonight, plus a goal to make it two goals and four assists in two games against Scotland.

    He tops the Premier League charts for assists too after four games with five. A shoo-in to still be there at the end of the season surely.

    Kevin De Bruyne
  6. The goals at Hampden...

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    ...Romelu Lukaku finishes a lethal counter attack to open the scoring...
    Image caption: Romelu Lukaku finishes a lethal counter attack to open the scoring...
    Thomas Vermaelen side-foots in the second from Kevin De Bruyne's cross...
    Image caption: ...Thomas Vermaelen heads in the second from Kevin De Bruyne's cross...
    Toby Alderweireld rises to bullet a header past David Marshall for three...
    Image caption: ...Toby Alderweireld rises to bullet a header past David Marshall for three...
    De Bruyne capped a superb individual performance with the fourth goal
    Image caption: ...De Bruyne capped a superb individual performance with the fourth goal.
  8. Who could Scotland face in the play-offs?

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    There's plenty of football left to play between now and the play-offs, which Scotland secured a place in by winning their Nations League group. As things stand Scotland will face either Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria or Israel in March next year.

    According to UEFA, the current group standings mean Bulgaria and Israel will face one another to see who would then feature in Scotland's play-off round.

  9. I was hoping for optimism...

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Capture
  10. And your Player Rater man of the match is...

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Kevin De Bruyne.

    In other shocking news, grass is green and the sky is blue.

    You can read the full ratings, here.

    Also, Tom English's match report is here.

  11. Post update

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Right, let's get some optimism going. Given they've still got the play-off route, will Scotland qualify for Euro 2020?

    Thumbs up for yes, down for no.

  12. 'Group is over' - Clarke

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    More from Steve Clarke: "The group's over in terms of qualification. We have to target third position, there's 12 points up for grabs and between now and the end of the campaign we have to make sure we finish third in the group- it's important for ranking and seeding. It'll mean we'll have performed well, won a few games and picked up points which should give us confidence heading into the play-off games in March."

    Steve Clarke
  13. 'We can be decent team given time' - Clarke

    FT: Scotland

    More from Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who's been speaking at his post-match press conference. "I think if people look at the game tonight, certain aspects of the game the way we tried to pass the ball, to press a very good team. At times we got it right.

    "You can't avoid the scoreline and I'm not trying to, but there were bits in the game, moments in the game where I thought we looked as though we could become a decent team given time to grow."

  14. 'It's obviously very difficult to sugarcoat a 4-0 defeat'

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Scotland manager Steve Clarke speaking to Sky Sports: "It's obviously very difficult to sugarcoat a 4-0 defeat. I thought we started the game well, again, and then conceded from our attacking free-kick. We have an attacking free-kick and within 10 seconds we're 1-0 down. That was a blow. I thought we recovered okay.

    "I thought we were pressing well and the game was moving okay but then we conceded two goals from set-pieces. We spoke about it before the game against Belgium - the best team in the world who are capable of cutting you open at any moment in time - you can't afford to concede goals from set-pieces.

    "Three really soft goals in the first half and difficult to take at half time because there were moment in the first half when we thought we were decent."

  16. Look away now...

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Group I
  17. De Bruyne pleased with night's work

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm really pleased because against San Marino we didn't play well. We started a little bit iffy but after we scored we started to control the game. We were very compact defensively.

    "I think we showed today we were ready to win this game. I'm pleased with the way I started this season and I trusted my teammates to bring me and other attacking players into the game."

  18. Post update

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

    Quote Message: If [Steve Clarke] can't get Scotland to a major championships then we may as well pack up and go home.
  19. Scotland given 'tough lesson' - Christie

    FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

    Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie speaking to Sky Sports: "It wasn't the result we were after. Over the course of the game we let ourselves down in a few areas. It was a tough lesson. It's hard to say now but there are a few positives, the way we pressed at the start. That's the kind of teams you aspire to play like."

    "We're just wanting to finish as high as we can in the group. We didn't want to have to rely on the play-off but we're in that position now. We need to be ready as a squad going into that one."

    Ryan Christie
    Copyright: SNS
  20. Post update

    Tweet
