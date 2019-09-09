Watch: Sportscene highlights - Scotland v Belgium

Well, another chastening night for Scotland comes to an end as an impressive Belgium side put them to the sword.
It's now the play-offs or bust for Steve Clarke's side in terms of Euro 2020 qualification. They've got four games to drastically improve before then.
If you can bear it, stay tuned for Sportscene which has highlights of the match.
'Small margins made a difference' - Robertson
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Scotland captain Andy Robertson speaking in the mix zone: “Strangely a wee bit more positive than Friday. I think we
played better at times. We had spells in the game where we were better and more us.
“There are things we need to change because three set
pieces, one ours and two for them, and we end up 3-0 down at half-time after
doing not much wrong. These are the basic errors unfortunately we cannot make.
It’s just small margins but they make a big difference.
There's plenty of football left to play between now and the play-offs, which Scotland secured a place in by winning their Nations League group. As things stand Scotland will face either Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria or Israel in March next year.
According to UEFA, the current group standings mean Bulgaria and Israel will face one another to see who would then feature in Scotland's play-off round.
I was hoping for optimism...
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
And your Player Rater man of the match is...
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne.
In other shocking news, grass is green and the sky is blue.
Right, let's get some optimism going. Given they've still got the play-off route, will Scotland qualify for Euro 2020?
Thumbs up for yes, down for no.
'Group is over' - Clarke
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
More from Steve Clarke: "The group's over in terms of qualification. We have to target third position, there's 12 points up for grabs and between now and the end of the campaign we have to make sure we finish third in the group- it's important for ranking and seeding. It'll mean we'll have performed well, won a few games and picked up points which should give us confidence heading into the play-off games in March."
'We can be decent team given time' - Clarke
FT: Scotland
More from Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who's been speaking at his post-match press conference. "I think if people look at the game tonight, certain aspects of the game the way we tried to pass the ball, to press a very good team. At times we got it right.
"You can't avoid the scoreline and I'm not trying to, but there were bits in the game, moments in the game where I thought we looked as though we could become a decent team given time to grow."
'It's obviously very difficult to sugarcoat a 4-0 defeat'
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Scotland manager Steve Clarke speaking to Sky Sports: "It's obviously very difficult to sugarcoat a 4-0 defeat. I thought we started the game well, again, and then conceded from our attacking free-kick. We have an attacking free-kick and within 10 seconds we're 1-0 down. That was a blow. I thought we recovered okay.
"I thought we were pressing well and the game was moving okay but then we conceded two goals from set-pieces. We spoke about it before the game against Belgium - the best team in the world who are capable of cutting you open at any moment in time - you can't afford to concede goals from set-pieces.
"Three really soft goals in the first half and difficult to take at half time because there were moment in the first half when we thought we were decent."
Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm really pleased because against San Marino we didn't play well. We started a little bit iffy but after we scored we started to control the game. We were very compact defensively.
"I think we showed today we were ready to win this game. I'm pleased with the way I started this season and I trusted my teammates to bring me and other attacking players into the game."
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Quote Message: If [Steve Clarke] can't get Scotland to a major championships then we may as well pack up and go home.
If [Steve Clarke] can't get Scotland to a major championships then we may as well pack up and go home.
Scotland given 'tough lesson' - Christie
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie speaking to Sky Sports: "It wasn't the result we were after. Over the course of the game we let ourselves down in a few areas. It was a tough lesson. It's hard to say now but there are a few positives, the way we pressed at the start. That's the kind of teams you aspire to play like."
"We're just wanting to finish as high as we can in the group. We didn't want to have to rely on the play-off but we're in that position now. We need to be ready as a squad going into that one."
Play-offs or bust...
Baby-faced assassin
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Is there a kinder man in world football? Always on hand to assist. He got three tonight, plus a goal to make it two goals and four assists in two games against Scotland.
He tops the Premier League charts for assists too after four games with five. A shoo-in to still be there at the end of the season surely.
The goals at Hampden...
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Time to plan ahead
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Who could Scotland face in the play-offs?
FT: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
