Listen: Saturday's National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Eastleigh (17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Solent

    Aldershot Town v Wrexham - BBC Surrey & BBC Radio Wales

    Boreham Wood v Stockport County - BBC Three Counties Radio

    Bromley v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Chorley v Woking - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Surrey

    Ebbsfleet United v Barrow - BBC Radio Kent

    Hartlepool United v Dover Athletic - BBC Tees & BBC Radio Kent

    Maidenhead v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

    Solihull Moors v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset

    Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Devon

    FA Cup second round qualifying

    AFC Telford United v Nantwich Town - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Hereford FC v Truro City - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top