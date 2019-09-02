Scottish transfer deadline day - All the news amid a frantic finish for SPFL clubs

SNS Copyright: SNS

We still have a long way to go before the midnight deadline tonight, but looking ahead to what might happen tonight there are a number of rumours that may become concrete moves before the clock strikes twelve.

At Celtic we're still waiting to see if Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor will make the short move to Glasgow as a possible replacement for the departed Kieran Tierney. Similarly, Scott Sinclair remains out of Neil Lennon's squad and has been linked with a last-minute loan down south to Sunderland.

The Scottish champions have also been linked with a late loan move for former midfielder Victor Wanyama, with the Tottenham Hotspur player apparently looking for a move away from the Premier League side before the end of the window.

Across the city at Rangers all the news is revolving around a possible return to Ibrox for Ryan Kent. You can read our full report on that story right here. If the English winger does make the move back to Glasgow we may also see a number of squad players move out to make way for the winger tonight.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United midfielder Mark O'Hara could make a deadline-day return to Kilmarnock or Motherwell according to reports in the Scottish press a year after the 23-year-old left Dundee.

And in the Scottsh Championship Greenock Morton are reportedly favourites to sign Motherwell left-back Adam Livingstone on loan despite interest from league rivals Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Queen of the South.