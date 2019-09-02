Scottish transfer deadline day - All the news amid a frantic finish for SPFL clubs

Kirk Broadfoot has been released from his contract at Kilmarnock after two years at Rugby Park.
The 35-year-old central defender was an ever-present member of Steve Clarke's side last season but will now be looking for a new club.
So where do we think the former Scotland internatioal will end up?
Hastie moves to Rotherham United
Motherwell
Rangers winger Jake Hastie has completed his loan move to Rotherham United. The young player will spend the duraton of this season at the League One side.
Although the Scotland Under-21 international only made a handful of appearances for the Glasgow side he did show some exceptional talent at Motherwell last season. Here's an example of what he's capable of.
Killie in for Hendry and Miller
Kilmarnock
Jonathan Sutherland
BBC Sport Scotland
Kilmarnock are working on trying to bring Jack Hendry and Calvin
Miller to Rugby Park from Celtic.
Hendry signed for the champions from Dundee in January 2018, but
the 24 year old Scotland international has struggled for game time of late.
21 year old Miller - who can play at left back or on the wing -
has spent time on loan at both Dundee and Ayr United.
Meanwhile talks continue with Celtic keen on signing Kilmarnock
left back Greg Taylor.
SNSCopyright: SNS
What can we expect tonight?
SNSCopyright: SNS
We still have a long way to go before the midnight deadline tonight, but looking ahead to what might happen tonight there are a number of rumours that may become concrete moves before the clock strikes twelve.
At Celtic we're still waiting to see if Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor will make the short move to Glasgow as a possible replacement for the departed Kieran Tierney. Similarly, Scott Sinclair remains out of Neil Lennon's squad and has been linked with a last-minute loan down south to Sunderland.
The Scottish champions have also been linked with a late loan move for former midfielder Victor Wanyama, with the Tottenham Hotspur player apparently looking for a move away from the Premier League side before the end of the window.
Across the city at Rangers all the news is revolving around a possible return to Ibrox for Ryan Kent. You can read our full report on that story right here. If the English winger does make the move back to Glasgow we may also see a number of squad players move out to make way for the winger tonight.
Elsewhere, Peterborough United midfielder Mark O'Hara could make a deadline-day return to Kilmarnock or Motherwell according to reports in the Scottish press a year after the 23-year-old left Dundee.
And in the Scottsh Championship Greenock Morton are reportedly favourites to sign Motherwell left-back Adam Livingstone on loan despite interest from league rivals Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Queen of the South.
Welcome!
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the concluding night of the summer transfer window.
Tonight we’ll be taking you through all the last-minute deals across Scottish football with analysis, reaction and of course breaking news.
So sit back, put your feet up and get comfortable for a night full of drama.
Live Reporting
By Stefan Bienkowski
All times stated are UK
Broadfoot on the move
Kilmarnock
Kirk Broadfoot has been released from his contract at Kilmarnock after two years at Rugby Park.
The 35-year-old central defender was an ever-present member of Steve Clarke's side last season but will now be looking for a new club.
So where do we think the former Scotland internatioal will end up?
Hastie moves to Rotherham United
Motherwell
Rangers winger Jake Hastie has completed his loan move to Rotherham United. The young player will spend the duraton of this season at the League One side.
Although the Scotland Under-21 international only made a handful of appearances for the Glasgow side he did show some exceptional talent at Motherwell last season. Here's an example of what he's capable of.
Killie in for Hendry and Miller
Kilmarnock
Jonathan Sutherland
BBC Sport Scotland
Kilmarnock are working on trying to bring Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller to Rugby Park from Celtic.
Hendry signed for the champions from Dundee in January 2018, but the 24 year old Scotland international has struggled for game time of late.
21 year old Miller - who can play at left back or on the wing - has spent time on loan at both Dundee and Ayr United.
Meanwhile talks continue with Celtic keen on signing Kilmarnock left back Greg Taylor.
What can we expect tonight?
We still have a long way to go before the midnight deadline tonight, but looking ahead to what might happen tonight there are a number of rumours that may become concrete moves before the clock strikes twelve.
At Celtic we're still waiting to see if Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor will make the short move to Glasgow as a possible replacement for the departed Kieran Tierney. Similarly, Scott Sinclair remains out of Neil Lennon's squad and has been linked with a last-minute loan down south to Sunderland.
The Scottish champions have also been linked with a late loan move for former midfielder Victor Wanyama, with the Tottenham Hotspur player apparently looking for a move away from the Premier League side before the end of the window.
Across the city at Rangers all the news is revolving around a possible return to Ibrox for Ryan Kent. You can read our full report on that story right here. If the English winger does make the move back to Glasgow we may also see a number of squad players move out to make way for the winger tonight.
Elsewhere, Peterborough United midfielder Mark O'Hara could make a deadline-day return to Kilmarnock or Motherwell according to reports in the Scottish press a year after the 23-year-old left Dundee.
And in the Scottsh Championship Greenock Morton are reportedly favourites to sign Motherwell left-back Adam Livingstone on loan despite interest from league rivals Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Queen of the South.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the concluding night of the summer transfer window.
Tonight we’ll be taking you through all the last-minute deals across Scottish football with analysis, reaction and of course breaking news.
So sit back, put your feet up and get comfortable for a night full of drama.