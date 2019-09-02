Live

Scottish, European, L1 and L2 transfer deadline day updates

preview
Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. New colours for Falcao

    Well, unless Monaco forward Radamel Falcao and Galatasaray are really trolling us, then his move to Turkey from France looks pretty much done if this social media image is anything to go by.

  2. Who could go?

    Here's the deals highly likely to go through today:

    • Radamel Falcao from Monaco to Galatasaray
    • Javeir Hernandez to Sevilla from West Ham

    What else is still possible?

    • Neymar's return to Barcelona form PSG
    • Pogba to leave Manchester united for Real Madrid
    • Henrikh Mkhitaryan off to Roma from Arsenal
    • Alphonso Areola to switch from PSG to Barcelona

    Falcao
  3. Get Involved - rate your club so far

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    As we head into the international break, it's a good chance to take stock of your team's start to the 2019/20 season.

    Are you following Manchester United's inconsistent performances in their first four games or are you a Crystal Palace fan delighted with their flying start?

    Maybe you're a Leicester City fan and optimistic for your side's chances of top four? MOTD presenter Gary Lineker has set down the gauntlet, anyway....

    Whoever you support, we want to hear from you and give your team a score out of five (0 the lowest).

    And yes, we know it's only been four games or so, but there's still plenty to go off already, don't you think?

  4. Deadlines

    Here's the deadlines we're working with today

    deadline day
  5. Spanish papers

    Spanish paper SPORT says Neymar will now not return to Barcelona until 2020...because Anssumane "Ansu" Fati is playing well.

    SPORT
  6. Eriksen staying?

    Metro

    The Metro certainly thinks so

    Metro
  7. What the papers say

    There's plenty of focus on Harry Kane on the back pages today.

    The English striker scored a penalty for Tottenham in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, but that's not exactly the biggest talking point to be taken from the game.

    Don't worry Spurs fans, he's not taken up a new water-based sport.

    More reaction on the north London derby coming up

    Mail
    Mirror
    Times
  8. Morning

    It's transfer deadline day!

    No, you're not suffering from a Monday morning bout of deja vu.

    Today is the last chance for players to move to clubs across Europe, either on loan on a permanent deal.

    As ever there's plenty of rumours flying around and also a number of deals pretty much done and dusted and ready to be announced.

    And if that's not enough, it's the League One and Two transfer deadline today, too.

    Buckle up football friends and let's GO!

    Neymar
