Scottish, European, L1 and L2 transfer deadline day updates

Well, unless Monaco forward Radamel Falcao and Galatasaray are really trolling us, then his move to Turkey from France looks pretty much done if this social media image is anything to go by.
New colours for Falcao
As we head into the international break, it's a good chance to take stock of your team's start to the 2019/20 season.
Are you following Manchester United's inconsistent performances in their first four games or are you a Crystal Palace fan delighted with their flying start?
Maybe you're a Leicester City fan and optimistic for your side's chances of top four? MOTD presenter Gary Lineker has set down the gauntlet, anyway....
Whoever you support, we want to hear from you and give your team a score out of five (0 the lowest).
And yes, we know it's only been four games or so, but there's still plenty to go off already, don't you think?
Spanish papers
Spanish paper SPORT says Neymar will now not return to Barcelona until 2020...because Anssumane "Ansu" Fati is playing well.
There's plenty of focus on Harry Kane on the back pages today.
The English striker scored a penalty for Tottenham in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, but that's not exactly the biggest talking point to be taken from the game.
Don't worry Spurs fans, he's not taken up a new water-based sport.
More reaction on the north London derby coming up
It's transfer deadline day!
No, you're not suffering from a Monday morning bout of deja vu.
Today is the last chance for players to move to clubs across Europe, either on loan on a permanent deal.
As ever there's plenty of rumours flying around and also a number of deals pretty much done and dusted and ready to be announced.
And if that's not enough, it's the League One and Two transfer deadline today, too.
Buckle up football friends and let's GO!