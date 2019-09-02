Scottish, European, L1 and L2 transfer deadline day updates

As we head into the international break, it's a good chance to take stock of your team's start to the 2019/20 season.

Are you following Manchester United's inconsistent performances in their first four games or are you a Crystal Palace fan delighted with their flying start?

Maybe you're a Leicester City fan and optimistic for your side's chances of top four? MOTD presenter Gary Lineker has set down the gauntlet, anyway....

Whoever you support, we want to hear from you and give your team a score out of five (0 the lowest).

And yes, we know it's only been four games or so, but there's still plenty to go off already, don't you think?