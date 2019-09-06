Catch-up: FA Cup first qualifying round - Thatcham Town v Salisbury

There are 232 teams taking part in the first qualifying round, four hurdles from the first round proper.

Thatcham play in the eighth-tier Southern League Division One South, while Salisbury play in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Salisbury, who are managed by former Leicester and Birmingham forward Steve Claridge, are playing their first game in this season's competition, Thatcham are playing their second tie.

They beat Andover New Street 7-1 in the preliminary round.