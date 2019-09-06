Catch-up: FA Cup first qualifying round - Thatcham Town v Salisbury

There are 232 teams taking part in the first qualifying round, four hurdles from the first round proper.
Thatcham play in the eighth-tier Southern League Division One South, while Salisbury play in the Southern League Premier Division South.
Salisbury, who are managed by former Leicester and Birmingham forward Steve Claridge, are playing their first game in this season's competition, Thatcham are playing their second tie.
They beat Andover New Street 7-1 in the preliminary round.
The FA Cup on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
This year, the BBC will once again have live action from every
round from the very beginning of preliminary qualifying to the final at
Wembley.
This weekend’s live first qualifying round match is Thatcham
Town v Salisbury. You can watch on the BBC Red Button and via BBC Sport online
and the app.
You can also watch live on the BBC iPlayer and on catch-up.
Saturday 7th September
12:20-14:30 – Thatcham Town v Salisbury, BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Watch goals from the early rounds of the FA Cup
An own goal from defender George Goodwin was enough to give ninth-tier Broadbridge Heath victory over Punjab United in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup. The Bears sadly couldn't replicate that form in preliminary round, losing 2-1 away at Hastings United.
Heather St John earned their place in the first qualifying round with a 1-0 win over Worcester City thanks to Kieron Clarke's low second-half strike, which set up their tie today away to Loughborough Dynamo.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Meet the teams
Thatcham Town v Salisbury (Kick-Off: 12.30 BST)
Watch goals from the early rounds of the FA Cup
An own goal from defender George Goodwin was enough to give ninth-tier Broadbridge Heath victory over Punjab United in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup. The Bears sadly couldn't replicate that form in preliminary round, losing 2-1 away at Hastings United.
Heather St John earned their place in the first qualifying round with a 1-0 win over Worcester City thanks to Kieron Clarke's low second-half strike, which set up their tie today away to Loughborough Dynamo.
Watch both games in full and other FA Cup content here.
From grassroots to glory
Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.
Many of the players taking part in the preliminary round of the FA Cup this weekend will be dreaming of following in Vardy's footsteps.
And who knows, that could be you one day?
To find a local club near you and get started, check out your national body's club finders here: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.