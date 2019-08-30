Premier League news conferences

Before we get in to the nitty-gritty of who said what at today's news conferences this is well worth a look. Two of the greatest players ever talking about going to dinner and a philosophical monologue. It's what happens when you get Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona together.
Ronaldo invites Messi to dinner
Listen: Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast
If you fancy listening to what current Wales boss and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs makes of events at Old Trafford, just have a listen to Robbie Savage's Premier League breakfast here.
One slight problem with Alexis Sanchez's departure is of course that Anthony Martial will miss Saturday’s Premier League game at Southampton.
The French forward was injured in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
So effectively that means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have just Marcus Rashford and teenager Mason Greenwood to pick from up top.
Looks pretty thin to me.
Then again Greenwood is very talented and Solskjaer has said he wants to give the 17-year-old more opportunities. Looks like he's got his wish.
Not a piano in sight
A good start. Not a piano in sight.
Sanchez departs for Inter
Southampton v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 BST)
One player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won't be able to call on this weekend is Alexis Sanchez, after the forward completed a loan move to Inter Milan.
It just never quite worked out for the Chile international at Old Trafford, with five goals in 45 appearances a pretty paltry return considering his talents.
Anyway, the 30-year-old will stay with Antonio Conte's side until 30 June 2020 and link up with ex-United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, the striker having joined Inter for £74m this summer.
The new Yorke and Cole of Serie A, no doubt (just look at that chemistry).
You can read the full story on that here.
Later in the day we will also be joining Mauricio Pochetinno, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola amongst others as they chew the fat before this weekend's Premier League matches.
Good morning
Good morning.
The first international break has almost crept up on us but thankfully we’ve still got another round of Premier League fixtures this weekend.
So I’ll be bringing you all the latest news from the manager news conferences today.
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe at Bournemouth kick everything off, before Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes on around 10:00 BST.