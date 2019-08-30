Premier League news conferences

One slight problem with Alexis Sanchez's departure is of course that Anthony Martial will miss Saturday’s Premier League game at Southampton.

The French forward was injured in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

So effectively that means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have just Marcus Rashford and teenager Mason Greenwood to pick from up top.

Looks pretty thin to me.

Then again Greenwood is very talented and Solskjaer has said he wants to give the 17-year-old more opportunities. Looks like he's got his wish.