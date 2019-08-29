EFL Cup reaction, Champions League draw build-up, plus news & gossip

And that means there are a few tasty ties come round three.....
Watch: 'EFL need to learn lessons' - Jevans
Absolutely no consolation for Bury, its staff, supporters or players of course but the English Football League says it needs to learn lessons and make changes in the wake of the club's expulsion from League One.
It's a pretty sad state of affairs all around.
And EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans has been spoken to BBC Sport about the situation, insisting the League did all it could to save the club - the first to drop out of the league since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.
You can read more on that here or just watch the video below.
'That should have clanged the loudest alarm bell'
Talking of which.....the Football Daily is well worth a listen.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Who will be named Europe's best player?
Uefa will name its Men's Player of the Year later with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the award.
Not a bad trio eh.
Last year, Luka Modric ended Ronaldo and Messi's dominance of the award - and Van Dijk will be hopeful of leaving the duo empty-handed again after a stellar season with the Reds.
But just how good have the three contenders been over the past year? And who do you fancy to win that award?
You can read more on that and vote for your winner here.
What would Messi do?
While we're on about cheerful dispositions....
Everton's Richarlison might want to take a bow....
He went big with his celebration after his 88th minute goal at Lincoln in the EFL Cup last night which confirmed a 4-2 win for the visitors.
He's not scored for the Blues since April, but not sure what the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would make of it....on a wet night in Lincoln against a team two divisions below.
Sanchez in Milan
From North of Manchester to Milan....
Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has been pictured signing autographs after arriving in Italy ahead of a prospective loan move to Inter Milan.
The European transfer window closes on Monday.
Nice to see a trace of a smile...
Possible Bury appeal?
Mike Minay
BBC Radio Manchester
There are rumours of an appeal or groups putting pressure on the EFL to reconsider Bury's expulsion this morning.
However, as it stands, the EFL have said the club cannot appeal and the decision made by the EFL's board members, to expel the club from League One, was unanimous.
Over at Bolton things appear a little calmer after their takeover went through on Tuesday evening.
EFL Cup third round draw
As I just alluded to the draw for the third round of the EFL Cup was made last night with holders Manchester City travelling to Championship side Preston.
League One side Rochdale make the short trip to Manchester United and last year's finalists Chelsea will take on Grimsby or Macclesfield.
There's also a rather punchy looking south coast clash between Portsmouth and Southampton to look forward to.
Draw in full:
Post update
After a sprinkling of upsets on Tuesday night, there were also one or two shock results in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Namely Sunderland winning at Burnley and League One side Portsmouth emerging victorious from their second round game at Championship side QPR.
This is an absolutely incredible segment regarding the situation at Bury.
League facing inquest
The Times
The Times suggest that the EFL could be facing an inquest after the situations at Bury and Bolton.
Bury players consider legal action
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail suggest that Bury players are considering legal action against the EFL after the club was expelled from League One on Tuesday.
'Bolton saved'
Metro
Metro lead with the EFL Cup and a story that's right near the top of our website on Bolton.
You can read all about the League One side securing their future here.
'Bury just the start'
The Daily Star
After the demise of Bury, The Daily Star also lead with a story on football finance and one about Liverpool rejecting accusations of 'mentally bullying' one of their young players.
Post update
Daily Mirror
The Mirror's back page is dominated by a story showing the financial split in English football.
Post update
On top of all that we've got the Uefa Men’s and Women’s player of the year award from 17:00 BST and a Europa League draw this evening.
But before we get into all that, let's start by taking a little look at the Carabao Cup and the national newspapers.
Good morning
Good morning.
Well there’s a bucketful of things for us to talk about today.
We’ve got Premier League news conferences coming up, an England squad announcement at 14:00 BST and the Champions League draw at around 18:00 BST.