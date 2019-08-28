Reaction as Bury expelled from EFL as Bolton survive for now

Dear Bury fans, Bolton fans, football fans, sport fans & anyone with a heart, What do you make of what has happened to Bury FC? Kind regards, #bbcfootball
The Mirror has focused on the fate of Bury and Bolton, with the latter still at risk.
The Guardian has clearly gone to print before the EFL's decision to throw Bury out of League One.
But they've gone with a powerful image on their back page
Last-ditch bid fails as Bury expelled
Here's the full round-up with all the details as a last-ditch attempt by C&N Sporting Risk fell through.
The League One club had been given until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to complete the deal, having been granted an extension to Friday's initial deadline.
Bury are the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.
A dreadful, sad day for Bury
If you're just waking up, the worst news possible for Bury fans was announced late last night as their club was officially expelled from the English Football League.
We'll bring you all the analysis and reaction as one of England's longest-standing clubs is no more.