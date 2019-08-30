Watch: Northern Ireland v Norway UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying

Norway break with pace and Hansen should have netted her second but skews her effort wide after Northern Ireland had been cut open down the right flank.
The home side are making a concerted effort to press their opponents high up the pitch. While that's an admirable tactic, Norway are a slick outfit and have found plenty of space out wide on a few occasions.
CLOSE!
Northern Ireland 0-2 Norway
That's the closest Northern Ireland have come! Furness' left-footed delivery is absolutely outstanding and McFadden is inches away from heading in a certain goal.
A few more dangerous deliveries like that and NI may find their way back into this game.
Norway take control with two early goals
Northern Ireland 0-2 Norway
Well-worked corner almost reaches Magill
Northern Ireland 0-2 Norway
A well-worked corner sees Furness draw a defender out before playing it back to Vance, whose cross is very inviting. Magill is in there but it's gathered competently by the Norway 'keeper.
GOAL
Northern Ireland 0-2 Norway
Norway score a second and it's another defensive error from NI!
Hutton's back-pass is undercooked and, although Burns tries to clear the danger, the ball falls to Hansen and she curls a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.
2-0 to Norway after 16 minutes. The manner of both goals will be immensely frustrating for Kenny Shiels.
Magill shows class
Northern Ireland 0-1 Norway
After a sustained spell of possession, Norway lose the ball and the hosts break through Simone Magill. She picks out a fantastic pass to the left wing, where Demi Vance whips in a dangerous cross. Nobody there to head home though.
SAVE!
Northern Ireland 0-1 Norway
Good goalkeeping this time by Jackie Burns as she charges off her line, closes the angle and denies Utland.
Norway very much in the ascendancy.
Hansen wreaking havoc
Northern Ireland 0-1 Norway
Well it's not difficult to see why Hansen signed for Barcelona this summer. She ghosts past Rachel Newborough and charges into the box before Northern Ireland scramble it clear.
Norway's plan is very simple: get the ball to the winger and she will create opportunities.
This is very ominous for Northern Ireland.
GOAL
Northern Ireland 0-1 Norway
The visitors have taken an early lead!
It's disastrous from a Northern Irish perspective as Jackie Burns is caught taking too long with the ball at her feet.
Chelsea forward Juro Reiten capitalises and pokes the ball into the bottom corner. Terrible start for the home side.
Hansen causing early headache
Northern Ireland 0-0 Norway
Caroline Hansen is a classy player and she offers an early glimpse at her quality from wide as she drifts past a couple of Northern Ireland defenders before winning a corner.
Kick-off!
Northern Ireland 0-0 Norway
We're under way at Seaview!
Get well soon, Laura!
Northern Ireland v Norway
Laura Rafferty posts an update after undergoing surgery on her ACL injury. We hope to see her back with Northern Ireland soon!
Kenny Shiels takes charge of his first game as manager
having succeeded Alfie Wylie in May.
However, while women’s football management may be a new
experience for the former Derry City boss, Norway are a familiar challenge for
the players having faced them twice during World Cup qualifying.
Martin Sjogren’s side ran out comfortable winners on both
occasions - 4-1 in Oslo and 3-0 at Shamrock Park – and, although there are
plenty of reasons for Shiels to be positive, picking up three points against
the team ranked 12th in the world is going to be a big ask.
Caroline Graham Hansen is one of several Norway stars to
watch out for. The winger recently signed for Barcelona having spent five years
at Wolfsburg. She has 26 goals in 76 caps for the Scandinavians.
But the main thing will be putting in a spirited display on
the Shore Road to boost confidence ahead of Monday’s testing trip to Newport to
face Wales.
Northern Ireland: Burns, Newborough, Vance, McFadden, Nelson, Hutton, McCarron, Furness, Holdaway, McKenna, Magill
Subs: Higgins, Flaherty, Callaghan, Wade, Johnson, Montgomery, Holloway, Bell, White
Norway: Fiskerstrand, Wold, Thorisdottir, Mjelde, Boe Risa, Graham Hansen, Utland, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Saevik
Subs: Bogstad, Hjelmseth, Hansen, Thorsnes, Hansen, Eikeland, Maanum, Leine, Nautnes