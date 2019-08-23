Friday's Premier League news conferences

Here's your handy little guide as to the day's running order. So whether you're stuck in work meetings, off sunning yourself on holiday, or chilling before a big weekend, I'm here to give you updates from these lovely lot: 08:45 – Newcastle’s\nSteve Bruce 09:00 – Bournemouth’s\nEddie Howe 10:00 – Man Utd’s Ole\nGunnar Solskjaer 12:30 – Tottenham’s\nMauricio Pochettino 13:15 – Chelsea’s\nFrank Lampard 13:15 – Norwich’s Daniel\nFarke 13:15 – Burnley’s Sean\nDyche 13:30 – Liverpool’s\nJurgen Klopp 13:30 – Man City’s Pep\nGuardiola
Today's schedule
Here's your handy little guide as to the day's running order.
So whether you're stuck in work meetings, off sunning yourself on holiday, or chilling before a big weekend, I'm here to give you updates from these lovely lot:
08:45 – Newcastle’s Steve Bruce
09:00 – Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe
10:00 – Man Utd’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
12:30 – Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino
13:15 – Chelsea’s Frank Lampard
13:15 – Norwich’s Daniel Farke
13:15 – Burnley’s Sean Dyche
13:30 – Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp
13:30 – Man City’s Pep Guardiola
Good morning!
The sun is beaming down on Salford Quays, there's a Friday night Premier League fixture, and we're on the cusp of a three-day Bank Holiday weekend.
If that doesn't give you the Friday Feeling, I don't know what will.