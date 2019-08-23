Everton
Live

Friday's Premier League news conferences

preview
897
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Today's schedule

    Here's your handy little guide as to the day's running order.

    So whether you're stuck in work meetings, off sunning yourself on holiday, or chilling before a big weekend, I'm here to give you updates from these lovely lot:

    08:45 – Newcastle’s Steve Bruce

    09:00 – Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe

    10:00 – Man Utd’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

    12:30 – Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino

    13:15 – Chelsea’s Frank Lampard

    13:15 – Norwich’s Daniel Farke

    13:15 – Burnley’s Sean Dyche

    13:30 – Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp

    13:30 – Man City’s Pep Guardiola

    Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning!

    The sun is beaming down on Salford Quays, there's a Friday night Premier League fixture, and we're on the cusp of a three-day Bank Holiday weekend.

    If that doesn't give you the Friday Feeling, I don't know what will.

    Salford Quays
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top