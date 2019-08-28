Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Eastleigh v Barnet from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic from BBC Radio York
Play audio Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Torquay United v Hartlepool United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Woking v Barrow from BBC Surrey
Play audio Wrexham v Stockport County from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Yeovil Town v Notts County from BBC Somerset
Play audio Yeovil Town v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Bradford (Park Avenue) v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Hereford FC v Boston United from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Chorley FC v Boreham Wood from BBC Radio Lancashire
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Today's commentaries
All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Chorley v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Lancashire (17:20 BST kick-off)
Eastleigh v Barnet - BBC Radio Solent
Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey
Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Kent
Torquay United v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Barrow AFC - BBC Surrey
Wrexham v Stockport County - BBC Radio Wales
Yeovil Town v Notts County - BBC Somerset & BBC Radio Nottingham
National League North
Bradford (Park Avenue) v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Hereford FC v Boston United - BBC Hereford & Worcester