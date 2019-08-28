Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Today's commentaries

    All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    National League

    Chorley v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Lancashire (17:20 BST kick-off)

    Eastleigh v Barnet - BBC Radio Solent

    Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

    Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Kent

    Torquay United v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Barrow AFC - BBC Surrey

    Wrexham v Stockport County - BBC Radio Wales

    Yeovil Town v Notts County - BBC Somerset & BBC Radio Nottingham

    National League North

    Bradford (Park Avenue) v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Hereford FC v Boston United - BBC Hereford & Worcester

