Premier League reaction & build-up to Wolves v Man Utd

Get Involved - what's your 'hope that kills you' game?
Francesca Gunn: England... Frank Lampard... need I say more?
Peter Collins: I'm not a Liverpool fan, but I suspect their title chase last season falls into the "it's the hope that kills you" category. Every week hoping City would drop a point, every week being disappointed.
Hellworld99: 'It's the hope that kills you'
Pretty much Liverpool before June 1st
Canaries swoop to ground Magpies
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
Teemu Pukki's heroics shattered any hopes Newcastle may have had of getting anything out of their trip to Carrow Road, with the Magpies in the relegation zone (yes, I know it's early but it is a fact), winless after two games.
Manager Steve Bruce concedes his job is not going to be easy this season...
Farke full of praise for Pukki
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
Canaries flying high
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
Norwich City fans were in dreamland after Teemu Pukki's brilliant hat-trick secured their first three points of the season.
The Finnish striker, 29, scored in the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool last week but he oozed Premier League quality with three fine finishes in his side's first Premier League game back at Carrow Road.
"Of course this is one of the best games I've had in English football," he said. "A hat-trick in the Premier League I wouldn't even have dreamt about a couple of years ago."
Get Involved
Andy Mitchell: 'it's the hope that kills you' - Every Birmingham City game
THIRTEEN years already
Arsenal's first game at The Emirates was 13 years ago today.
Man City manager Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on the VAR issue post-game, saying he "accepts" the decision.
City missed out on the chance to secure a perfect start to the season, dropping their first points in the league at home since 22 December.
"We have to accept it," said Guardiola after the game ended 2-2.
"It's tough because we scored a goal late on. But ask VAR people, not me."
Speaking of VAR
Man City 2-2 Tottenham
It was deja vu for Manchester City on Saturday night.
Gabriel Jesus' (what would have been winning) goal in injury time was chalked off by VAR due to a handball by Laporte in the lead up.
In April, City needed a goal to secure passage to the last four of the Champions League in their second leg encounter with Spurs at the Etihad.
The hosts thought that had arrived in injury time when Sterling struck, prompting wild celebrations from City boss Pep Guardiola.
Monday musings
So here we are. Into a another week of Premier League build-up.
Feels like it's never been away already, doesn't it?
Must say, I was working at BBC Sport HQ on Saturday and realised just how much I'd missed the shouts of "OOO", "what a miss!" and "GOAL" every few minutes, with Final Score blaring away in the background. Glorious.
But a new one for this season is "NO GOAL" thanks to VAR and that is certainly one we all will have to get used to.
Stalemate on the south coast
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Chicharito put West Ham in front at Brighton, but Leandro Trossard levelled things up minutes later.
The Belgian had a goal disallowed in the first half, after VAR ruled he was offside.
Brighton have four points from two games after thrashing Watford in their opening game.
The Hammers meanwhile will have to wait until the their next match against the Hornets on Saturday for their first victory.
Oh the agony, Ryan...
Villa fall short
Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth's solid start to the season continued as they sneaked past Aston Villa at Villa Park.
The hosts will be disappointed not to come away with a point after losing concentration for the first 10 minutes of the game, with the Cherries 2-0 up within the first 12 minutes.
"We made two big mistakes, they had two goals in 10 minutes and it's difficult to come back from that in this league," Villa manager Dean Smith told BBC Match of the Day.
"You're always chasing at 2-0 and it allows them to slow it down and kill the game a little bit."
The newly promoted Villa next play Everton on Friday.
'VAR disaster'
Man City 2-2 Tottenham
The Times
Henry Winter sums up the mood surrounding VAR pretty well here
Andy Mitchell: 'it's the hope that kills you' - Every Birmingham City game
THIRTEEN years already
Arsenal's first game at The Emirates was 13 years ago today.
That has flown by, hasn't it?
Get Involved
With the Ashes dominating conversation this morning, with England almost ALMOST pulling off a remarkable win. It's got me thinking.
What game could you say 'it's the hope that kills you'?
You know the kind, the nearly-winning goal but the ball was cleared off the line or, as is modern football, a winner was ruled out by VAR.
I put this question to my colleague Katie, and her answer was simply "Leeds United". Go figure.
Get in touch by the usual means - #bbcfootball or text 81111
What the papers say
A certain cricket match dominates the back pages this morning, but there's still space for chat around Chelsea's draw with Leicester at Stamford bridge.
Not the homecoming manager Frank Lampard will have wished for. But this is football.
Turn up the volume on your wireless...
BBC Radio 5 Live
Or download BBC Sounds and catch what chief football writer Phil McNulty has to say about the weekend's Premier League action on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Get Involved
Anukram Adhikary: The teams and the pundits knew about the handball rule in #VAR, didn’t they? It doesn’t only apply to Manchester City- it applies to all the teams. So why such a big fuss?
'Handball rule ridiculous' - Murphy
Man City 2-2 Tottenham
'VAR is hard to take'
Man City 2-2 Tottenham
Guardiola may have been calm about the VAR decision, but his players appeared far from it.
The main talking point appears to be the new handball rule.
The Premier League are clear on the rule which states "any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will be disallowed...even if it is accidental".
And while clubs may accept the rule, they certainly don't all agree with it.
Man City's Ilkay Gundogan had some strong words for our pal Video Assistant Referee, which he kindly shared on Twitter...
Monday musings
So here we are. Into a another week of Premier League build-up.
Feels like it's never been away already, doesn't it?
Must say, I was working at BBC Sport HQ on Saturday and realised just how much I'd missed the shouts of "OOO", "what a miss!" and "GOAL" every few minutes, with Final Score blaring away in the background. Glorious.
But a new one for this season is "NO GOAL" thanks to VAR and that is certainly one we all will have to get used to.