WSL: Weir stunner gives Man City win, Bristol City and Brighton draw opener - as it happened

Thanks for joining us for the opening day of the Women's Super League season.
There are still 130 matches to go this season...
Join us again from midday tomorrow as Tottenham begin life in the top flight with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face competition giants Chelsea.
Post update
FT: Bristol City 0-0 Brighton
Bristol City's Sophie Baggaley refused to be beaten! Catch the best of the action here.
Post update
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
To see Caroline Weir's winner is worth giving this a watch.
And if you are a United fan, well there are plenty of exciting moments to relive as well!
Still to come...
It has been a record-setting and hugely entertaining opening day of WSL action... but we are only just getting started.
On Sunday, we will bring you TWO - yes, two - London derbies.
Chelsea host newly-promoted Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the early kick-off - a match that could bring in a crowd that resets today's record mark of more than 31,000 for a WSL match.
Champions Arsenal start their title defence against West Ham at 14:30 BST, while Birmingham City entertain Everton and Liverpool are at home against Reading in the 14:00 BST kick-offs.
'I'm encouraged by that'
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney told BT Sport:
"We have to be encouraged by that because this team started 14 months ago and to come to the Etihad with a crowd like that and with players that have not played at this level before. I actually thought we had the better chances, unfortunately we didn't take them.
"I can't be anymore proud of my players. They left everything out on the pitch today and did everything I asked, we just came up a little bit short. But I'm really encouraged, it's really positive and it's just the start for us.
"We would have loved to have taken the points - we hit the post and had one cleared off the line but that's the difference, those are the fine margins at this level, and you've got to take your chances."
'We were sloppy in the first half'
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
Manchester City manager Nick Cushing told BT Sport:
"I thought their goal was coming, they had two or three really good chances. It was unlike us to be so sloppy - I wasn't pleased (in the first half). Our standard of play was not at the level and we were getting outworked and kept giving the ball away cheaply.
"We came out in the second half and showed our intent and moved the ball quicker.
"We just need to get back on the training field because the games are going to come thick and fast and they will be difficult."
Bristol hold Brighton in entertaining draw
FT: Bristol City 0-0 Brighton
Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley was the hero at Ashton Gate.
Brighton promised to be "fitter, faster and stronger" and looked impressive in their season opener.
Read the full report by clicking on the link below.
'The passion from the fans reflected onto the pitch'
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck told BT Sport:
"United gave us a great game in the first-half and really tested us, that showed our resilience to come out and in the second-half.
"Credit to the girls for digging deep for coming out with a win.
On playing in front of more than 31,000 supporters: "It was unbelievable. That win was for the fans. Everybody wants to win a derby match and I think the passion from the supporters reflected onto the pitch."
City delight in record-breaking Manchester derby
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
Emma Sanders was at the Etihad Stadium for this landmark day.
Read her developing report by clicking on the link below.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Aloia and Steve Marshall
All times stated are UK
Post update
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
While it was a narrow defeat for Manchester United, this was a fine performance from a side that didn't exist 18 months ago.
They have pushed their highly-rated neighbours on their WSL debut.
Expectations for United were always going to be high, today's display is some proof that it is warranted.
Post update
We will have some more reaction from this record-breaking day to come, with match reports from the Etihad and Ashton Gate also to follow.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Man Utd
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
A competitive derby but in the end, City just had too much quality.
We will hear what the managers have to say shortly but I think they will be pretty pleased with the 30,000+ attendance!
'Huge occasion for City
FT: Man City 1-0 Man Utd
Manchester City match-winner Caroline Weir told BT Sport:
"It was a big occasion for us at the Etihad and the support we have had is unbelievable. It was a huge game for us to kick-off the season, so we are obviously delighted to get the win.
"We are delighted with the result, it was a really tough game, Manchester United played really well especially in the first half."
On her match-winning goal: "I just remember getting the ball on the edge of the box and having a shot, luckily enough it went in."
FULL-TIME
Man City 1-0 Man Utd
City win the first Manchester derby in Women's Super League in front of a record crowd for the competition!
Caroline Weir's winner for the hosts is most certainly the earliest of early contenders for goal of the season.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Man Utd
City looking just see this out now.
Lee Geum-min holds the ball up on the left, but then tries to carve out a chance. Likewise Georgia Stanway does the same, but loses possession.
United will attack again with less than a minutes left.
FULL-TIME
Bristol City 0-0 Brighton
Indeed it is as the referee blows the whistle for full-time.
It's a point apiece for Bristol City and Brighton to start the season.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Bristol City 0-0 Brighton
Inches away from a dramatic winner!!
Ebony Salmon lofts a cross into the box which beats everyone and comes back off the post.
Surely that's it?
Post update
Man City 1-0 Man Utd
We have four minutes of added time to play. Can City hold on for memorable victory?
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 1-0 Man Utd
With all that late excitement, City have made a change.
Lee Geum-min has been brought on for her WSL debut, replacing Tessa Wullaert, and she immediately looks dangerous for the hosts on the right.
She has United backtracking as we enter the final minute or normal time.
Post update
Bristol City 0-0 Brighton
The home side force three corners in quick succession. Can they make this late pressure count?