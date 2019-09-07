WSL: Weir stunner gives Man City win, Bristol City and Brighton draw opener - as it happened

Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney told BT Sport:

"We have to be encouraged by that because this team started 14 months ago and to come to the Etihad with a crowd like that and with players that have not played at this level before. I actually thought we had the better chances, unfortunately we didn't take them.

"I can't be anymore proud of my players. They left everything out on the pitch today and did everything I asked, we just came up a little bit short. But I'm really encouraged, it's really positive and it's just the start for us.

"We would have loved to have taken the points - we hit the post and had one cleared off the line but that's the difference, those are the fine margins at this level, and you've got to take your chances."