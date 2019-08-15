Reaction to Liverpool's Super Cup victory

Two weeks ago Adrian was without a club, having been released by West Ham at the end of last season.

But, following Simon Mignolet's departure to Club Brugge, Klopp snapped up the 32-year-old shot-stopper to provide experienced cover for Alisson.

Adrian had barely had time to get to know his new team-mates when he was called upon earlier than expected as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper injured his calf in the 4-1 win against Norwich in the Premier League's season-opener last Friday.

With Alisson facing a spell on the sidelines, Adrian made his full debut against Chelsea. It was his first competitive start since January, but he showed little signs of nerves or rustiness, catching the eye in the first half when he sprung off his line to deny Mateo Kovacic from close range.

There was little he could do about Chelsea's opener, which was a clinical finish by Giroud, although he did give away the penalty deep in extra time when he took the legs of Abraham.

But that gave him the platform to produce his penalty shootout heroics, which will give him and the Liverpool fans confidence he can be an able deputy during Alisson's absence.