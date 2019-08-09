Premier League build-up and news conferences

The deadline for La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and other European leagues is on 2 September so their clubs can sign Premier League players until then.
Real Madrid have been linked with United midfielder Paul Pogba all summer, but it seems unlikely United would let the France international go now without being able to bring in a replacement.
Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen is another who could leave the Premier League. The Denmark international, who has one year left on his contract, is interested in a move abroad. But could their failure to sign Dybala make a move less likely?
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is a long-term Bayern Munich target but the cruciate ligament damage suffered in Sunday's Community Shield could see him stay at Etihad Stadium.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale was never really linked to any English clubs before the deadline. He has got three-and-a-half weeks to find a European club, or else face a season out of the team, with the Welshman seemingly not in Zinedine Zidane's plans.
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar continues to be linked to Real Madrid and former club Barcelona, while Real attacking midfielder James Rodriguez - like Bale - may have to move away for first-team football.
The Premier League deadline closing could spark a flurry of signings elsewhere. Some managers in Leagues One and Two have been waiting for this stage, with Premier League and Championship clubs now more likely to know who they will be willing to loan or sell.
'My expectation is to be optimistic but knowing it is going to be difficult'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
On Newcastle: "They changed a lot their way of playing with their new coach. They are playing very well, their coach has big experience as a player and a coach.
“He proposed playing with a big combination, very offensively. I know St James’ Park, the first match for them in the Premier League is very important. The supporters push a lot to help them.
“My expectation is to be optimistic but knowing it is going to be difficult. We need to be efficient with the ball, strong defensively. I know they are going to be with us also, our supporters. We are really excited and have a big ambition."
'Luiz wants to do something important with us'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
On what qualities David Luiz will bring: "We worked together with two months at PSG. After three matches the club and he decided to sign for Chelsea.
“He’s a big opportunity for us, he decided to join Arsenal. He wants to do something important with us.
“He has experience, quality in build-up, he is a good defender and he is coming here to help us with his capacity and quality.”
'My first, first objective is to improve each player in his career'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
On which players Emery is most excited to work with: "With all! I want to say to our supporters I am very excited and enthusiastic with Pepe, David Luiz, Ceballos, Martinelli, Kieran Tierney and with Willock, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo [Saka], with Lacazette, Aubameyang, everybody! With Leno, with Emiliano [Martinexz], with Matt [Macey].
“We need every player and I want to achieve with every player our best performance. My challenge is to achieve some titles in my present and future here and go to the Champions League.
“My first, first objective is to improve each player in his career.”
It is going to be City and Liverpool going head to head for the title again and I think it is going to be very close - they are both exceptional teams but I just have a feeling Liverpool will edge it this time.
It is going to be City and Liverpool going head to head for the title again and I think it is going to be very close - they are both exceptional teams but I just have a feeling Liverpool will edge it this time.
Pepe and Lacazette update
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
On Pepe and Lacazette's availability: "We played in pre-season progressively, including some players later. We are going to start on Sunday with the players I am very, very convinced are 100 per cent.
“Some players it’s impossible to achieve that performance for us because they arrived later, they’re starting training with us after one injury. Lacazette, for example, he started training with us yesterday.
“For Sunday I don’t know now, tomorrow we will check. The same with Pepe, he is working and training with us for a week. Progressively I want them to feel good with their partners, with their coaches, with us.
“It’s different to how he was training in Lille. I want to give him the best moment to make his debut with us. Maybe it can be Sunday, I will decide tomorrow.”
'We are going to work and compete for the top four'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
More from Emery on his aims for the season: "After Tottenham, Chelsea
and Manchester United have the same objective as us. Last year we had a very
small points difference between us. This is another challenge for them, for us.
“Other teams are coming back, signing very good players, working
very well. Everton, West Ham, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Watford. The Premier
League is the best competition in the world.
"We are going to work and be with a
big challenge to compete for the top four in this competition.”
'We want to reduce the distance to Man City and Liverpool and compete with them'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
On his aims for the season: “Realistic? We are happy,
we are delighted with our players and our squad. We know it will be difficult
but our ambition and motivation is to do the best possible in all competitions.
“The most important
competition is the Premier League, we are going to start on Sunday trying to
find the regularity to be consistent in 38 matches.
“Our first objective is to be in the top four but knowing it is
going to be difficult. Last year we reduced the distance.
"Manchester City and
Liverpool are stronger than others at the beginning but we want to reduce the
distance to them and compete with them. We can achieve more and more points
against them.”
'Tierney and Luiz will give us different options'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
On Kieran Tierney and David Luiz: "They are coming to help us, to give us different options. Both have experience, they played at a high level."
On captaincy: "At the moment we have three captains, Xhaka, Mesut and Nacho… I want to take two more with our squad.
“The three have the capacity to be captains for us.“
'I am delighted with our work'
Newcastle United v Arsenal (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal
Unai Emery begins by reflecting on Arsenal's new signings: "We had progressively some players signed and let some players leave.
“I am delighted with our work, the club did well to get the best players to help us and make our squad stronger.
“We’ll start Sunday looking to see our response with the players, working only on that focus.”
And last, but by no means least, let's give a warm welcome to Unai Emery and his 4827 new signings.
'Praet fits the profile' - Rodgers
Leicester City v Wolves (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Central midfielder Dennis Praet arrived at the King Power this summer, and manager Brendan Rodgers says he is an "outstanding" player.
"He fits the profile of what we want," Rodgers said.
"We’ve got a lot of good defensive midfield players so I felt we needed two attacking players. Youri [Tielemans] we were able to get, then Dennis we tracked. We’re delighted to get him in."
BBC Sport pundits pick champions and top four
Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League title last season - will anyone stop them from completing a hat-trick?
No team has been champions of England for three successive years since Manchester United reigned from 2006-07 to 2008-09, but that is the next target for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has already achieved the feat in Spain (Barcelona, 2008-11) and Germany (Bayern Munich, 2013-16).
Liverpool, who finished a point back, came closest to stopping the City juggernaut last time out, but who will challenge them in 2019-20?
Will the Reds repeat the run of results that led to that near-miss? How will Chelsea fare with Frank Lampard in charge, but without Eden Hazard and under a transfer embargo?
Will Tottenham, who lost 13 league games last season, maintain their challenge this time? Is this when Arsenal get back in the Champions League places after a three-year absence, and are Manchester United serious contenders again after going six years without coming close to the title?
We asked 24 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four with explanations for their selections.
Klopp wants Reds to stay 'angry and greedy'
Liverpool v Norwich (20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his team to stay "angry and greedy" as they prepare for another Premier League title challenge.
Klopp's side fell a point short of Manchester City last season and beat Tottenham to win the Champions League.
They begin this season at home to newly promoted Norwich City on Friday.
"What's very important is that as the team that won the Champions League last year, we have to stay the team nobody wants to play against," Klopp said.
"Not because of the name or the quality but the intensity.
"We have to be angry again, we have to be greedy again, we have to be all these things. That's what I will ask the boys for and that's what we have to show [against Norwich]."
Match preview for the first game of the 2019-20 Premier League season is right here.
VAR lowdown
What transfers could still happen?
And last, but by no means least, let's give a warm welcome to Unai Emery and his 4827 new signings.
'Praet fits the profile' - Rodgers
Leicester City v Wolves (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Central midfielder Dennis Praet arrived at the King Power this summer, and manager Brendan Rodgers says he is an "outstanding" player.
"He fits the profile of what we want," Rodgers said.
"We’ve got a lot of good defensive midfield players so I felt we needed two attacking players. Youri [Tielemans] we were able to get, then Dennis we tracked. We’re delighted to get him in."
BBC Sport pundits pick champions and top four
Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League title last season - will anyone stop them from completing a hat-trick?
No team has been champions of England for three successive years since Manchester United reigned from 2006-07 to 2008-09, but that is the next target for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has already achieved the feat in Spain (Barcelona, 2008-11) and Germany (Bayern Munich, 2013-16).
Liverpool, who finished a point back, came closest to stopping the City juggernaut last time out, but who will challenge them in 2019-20?
Will the Reds repeat the run of results that led to that near-miss? How will Chelsea fare with Frank Lampard in charge, but without Eden Hazard and under a transfer embargo?
Will Tottenham, who lost 13 league games last season, maintain their challenge this time? Is this when Arsenal get back in the Champions League places after a three-year absence, and are Manchester United serious contenders again after going six years without coming close to the title?
We asked 24 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four with explanations for their selections.
'Wolves have invested heavily' - Rodgers
Leicester City v Wolves (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers on Wolves: "They have done fantastic.
"They won promotion and invested heavily. They achieved European football last year which was a great achievement.
"Nuno [Espírito Santo] has done a great job and they’ll be a tough opposition."
Injury news: No fresh injuries
Leicester City v Wolves (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers on squad fitness: "Wilfred Ndidi and Filip Benkovic have been working very well since coming back. Wilf's naturally fit and will be in the squad this weekend.
"All the players have come through really well and there’s no real injuries."
'Maguire is a good man' - Rodgers
Leicester City v Wolves (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers on the departure of defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United: "We lost a fantastic player in Harry, who is also a good man.
"He showed professionalism and respect for his club and teammates.
"The club prepared for this a year ago, bringing in two young centre halves in Filip [Benkovic] and Caglar [Soyuncü]."
'We're pleased with our signings' - Rodgers
Leicester City v Wolves (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Leicester City
Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the press ahead of his side's tie with Wolves on Sunday.
On new players, including midfielder Youri Tielemans and striker Ayoze Perez: "We’re very pleased.
"We targeted a number of areas and we are delighted with the players we brought in."