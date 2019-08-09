Premier League build-up and news conferences

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his team to stay "angry and greedy" as they prepare for another Premier League title challenge.

Klopp's side fell a point short of Manchester City last season and beat Tottenham to win the Champions League.

They begin this season at home to newly promoted Norwich City on Friday.

"What's very important is that as the team that won the Champions League last year, we have to stay the team nobody wants to play against," Klopp said.

"Not because of the name or the quality but the intensity.

"We have to be angry again, we have to be greedy again, we have to be all these things. That's what I will ask the boys for and that's what we have to show [against Norwich]."

