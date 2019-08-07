Latest transfer news & Premier League build-up

Long time no see! My one-stop gossip shop is open! Come on in.
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Long time no see!
My one-stop gossip shop is open!
Come on in.
Hello you!
Happy Hump Day!
We’ve made it to Transfer Deadline Day eve… and all I know waking up morning is that Philippe Coutinho has been linked to just about every Premier League club going.
I'm here to (attempt) to make sense of the rumours, bring you the latest signings as they happen and update you on what's going on around the leagues.
Aloha.