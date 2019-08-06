Rooney unveiled at Derby news conference - follow updates

Derby boss Phillip Cocu, who took charge of his first competitive Rams game on Monday, says of Rooney's arrival:
"It's a great signing for the club and the team.
"His experience is a big asset for the club and we have a lot of youngsters coming up who he can help.
"We can help him with his future role so I think it is a perfect moment for us to join together."
Rooney targets DC United silverware
Rooney, who will not join Derby until January as he completes the current campaign with DC United, explains: "It's only fair for me to finish the MLS season.
"They've been good to me and we are in a fantastic position in the league.
"I feel like it would be disrespectful not to finish the season and help them get in the play-offs and hopefully win a trophy."
'I've always had the ambition to manage'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
On his aspirations to become a manager in future, Rooney adds:
"It's great to see my ex-team-mates going into management. I have always had the ambition to do it.
"It's great they are getting an opportunity. We haven't seen that many ex-England players going down that path over the last few years."
'I will keep playing until my body says I can't'
"Football is what I have done my whole life and what I love," continues Rooney. "I will keep playing until my body says I can't anymore.
"I'm a player who knows their body. I'm experienced enough to know if I need to sit out a game.
"I feel good. I've played the whole season in the States."
'We've been trying to keep it quiet'
Rooney continues: "I feel I can play in midfield or as a striker.
"Once the opportunity was there and I had a decision to make I spoke with Phillip [Cocu] on the phone to see what the feeling was from him.
"After the call, I was happy with the situation and wanted to come here.
"We've been trying to keep it quiet so I haven't spoken to many people about it."
Derby move 'too good to turn down'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Rooney begins by answering a question about how this move came about, and he says it was too good to turn down.
"My agent spoke to the club and the owners here," the former England skipper said.
"I had a decision to make and the decision to come and play here in England and develop as a coach with Phillip Cocu was too good to turn down.
"I'm looking forward to coming here in January and helping them towards promotion.
"Firstly, I'm a player and feel I have a lot of quality to bring to the squad. Secondly I want to learn from Phillip and his staff to gain experience for when I take the next step."
Get Involved
#bbcefl
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
It's 17 years since a 16-year-old Wayne Rooney made his professional debut for Everton.
In the time since he's become England and Manchester United's leading goalscorer and won the Premier League five times.
One thing he hasn't done is play in the EFL.
With Derby chairman Mel Morris confirming the forward will "first and foremost" be joining the club as a player, how do you think he'll fare in the Championship?
We'd love to know your thoughts and you can share them by using the #bbcefl on Twitter.
Rooney's on his way...
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The stage is set, the press are gathered and now the main man has joined us too...
Rooney 'a genius football man' - Eriksson
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson has been giving his reaction to the signing to BBC Radio 5 Live.
The Swede gave Rooney his England debut at the age of 17 and believes the 33-year-old can have a great career in coaching.
"I think Rooney will be a very good coach and manager in the future. Rooney's a football man, a genius football man," he said.
"He's very, very clever when you talk about football, tactics, organisation, how to play and how to train. He was always extremely professional in training, the first on the pitch and the last to leave.
"Rooney had so many good managers and coaches in his life, so I think he will have picked up things here and there."
Wayne Rooney, remember the name
Just while we wait for proceedings to start in the East Midlands let's take a quick look at what the Rams are getting shall we?
Rooney made his professional debut for boyhood club Everton in August 2002 aged just 16 and became the Premier League's youngest scorer with a superb long-range goal against Arsenal before his 17th birthday.
After a strong Euro 2004 he moved to Manchester United for £27m, then a world-record fee for a teenager.
During 13 years with United he won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the FA Cup and three League Cups.
He is England and Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and is the second-highest scorer in Premier League history with 208.
Live Reporting
By Ian Woodcock and Tom Garry
All times stated are UK
'The perfect moment to join together' - Cocu
Derby boss Phillip Cocu, who took charge of his first competitive Rams game on Monday, says of Rooney's arrival:
"It's a great signing for the club and the team.
"His experience is a big asset for the club and we have a lot of youngsters coming up who he can help.
"We can help him with his future role so I think it is a perfect moment for us to join together."
Rooney targets DC United silverware
Rooney, who will not join Derby until January as he completes the current campaign with DC United, explains: "It's only fair for me to finish the MLS season.
"They've been good to me and we are in a fantastic position in the league.
"I feel like it would be disrespectful not to finish the season and help them get in the play-offs and hopefully win a trophy."
'I've always had the ambition to manage'
On his aspirations to become a manager in future, Rooney adds:
"It's great to see my ex-team-mates going into management. I have always had the ambition to do it.
"It's great they are getting an opportunity. We haven't seen that many ex-England players going down that path over the last few years."
'I will keep playing until my body says I can't'
"Football is what I have done my whole life and what I love," continues Rooney. "I will keep playing until my body says I can't anymore.
"I'm a player who knows their body. I'm experienced enough to know if I need to sit out a game.
"I feel good. I've played the whole season in the States."
'We've been trying to keep it quiet'
Rooney continues: "I feel I can play in midfield or as a striker.
"Once the opportunity was there and I had a decision to make I spoke with Phillip [Cocu] on the phone to see what the feeling was from him.
"After the call, I was happy with the situation and wanted to come here.
"We've been trying to keep it quiet so I haven't spoken to many people about it."
Derby move 'too good to turn down'
Rooney begins by answering a question about how this move came about, and he says it was too good to turn down.
"My agent spoke to the club and the owners here," the former England skipper said.
"I had a decision to make and the decision to come and play here in England and develop as a coach with Phillip Cocu was too good to turn down.
"I'm looking forward to coming here in January and helping them towards promotion.
"Firstly, I'm a player and feel I have a lot of quality to bring to the squad. Secondly I want to learn from Phillip and his staff to gain experience for when I take the next step."
Get Involved
#bbcefl
It's 17 years since a 16-year-old Wayne Rooney made his professional debut for Everton.
In the time since he's become England and Manchester United's leading goalscorer and won the Premier League five times.
One thing he hasn't done is play in the EFL.
With Derby chairman Mel Morris confirming the forward will "first and foremost" be joining the club as a player, how do you think he'll fare in the Championship?
We'd love to know your thoughts and you can share them by using the #bbcefl on Twitter.
Rooney's on his way...
The stage is set, the press are gathered and now the main man has joined us too...
Rooney 'a genius football man' - Eriksson
Former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson has been giving his reaction to the signing to BBC Radio 5 Live.
The Swede gave Rooney his England debut at the age of 17 and believes the 33-year-old can have a great career in coaching.
"I think Rooney will be a very good coach and manager in the future. Rooney's a football man, a genius football man," he said.
"He's very, very clever when you talk about football, tactics, organisation, how to play and how to train. He was always extremely professional in training, the first on the pitch and the last to leave.
"Rooney had so many good managers and coaches in his life, so I think he will have picked up things here and there."
Wayne Rooney, remember the name
Just while we wait for proceedings to start in the East Midlands let's take a quick look at what the Rams are getting shall we?
Rooney made his professional debut for boyhood club Everton in August 2002 aged just 16 and became the Premier League's youngest scorer with a superb long-range goal against Arsenal before his 17th birthday.
After a strong Euro 2004 he moved to Manchester United for £27m, then a world-record fee for a teenager.
During 13 years with United he won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the FA Cup and three League Cups.
He is England and Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and is the second-highest scorer in Premier League history with 208.
In short, a pretty big deal.
Rooney joins Derby
Wayne Rooney is joining Derby County.
The former England skipper will leave MLS side DC United to take up a player-coach role with the the Championship side in January.
But what does he have to say about the move?
The Rams news conference with Rooney and boss Phillip Cocu be starting at 17:00 BST and as well as being able to watch and listen to it above you can follow all the best bits in here.