Latest transfer news as Thursday's deadline nears

West Ham are expected to complete their fifth signing of the summer as 18-year-old Boavista defender Goncalo Cardoso is set to fly to London later today to finalise terms. The Portuguese international looks set to join on a £2.7m (€3m) deal, according to Record . The Portuguese defender is due to jet into London later today (Monday August 5) to finalise the transfer.
Roger Brent: Beating Man City is harder than getting a text on BBC sport #bbcfootball
Khael Malik: I'll start with the obvious. Beating Man City is harder than getting Steve Smith out. I'll get my coat... #bbcfootball
D'Arcy: ‘Beating Man City is harder than...beating an Australian cricketing side full of Steve Smiths' #bbcfootball
Liverpool's Simon Mignolet signs for Club Bruges
Belgian side Club Bruges have signed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet from Liverpool for 7m euros (£6.4m).
The Belgium international, 31, only made two appearances for the Reds last season, both in cup competitions.
He was on the bench as Liverpool lost the Community Shield against Manchester City on penalties on Sunday.
But six hours after that match finished, Bruges announced "one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League" had signed a five-year deal.
Dates for your diary
Clubs around the UK and Europe have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, but when does deadline day fall in 2019?
The Premier League, for the second year in a row, has its transfer deadline the day before the season starts - in this case Thursday, 8 August at 17:00 BST.
What's happened so far?
This summer's transfer window has entered its final few days, as clubs battle it out for the signatures of their desired targets.
Head here for a quick, at-a-glance look at the business that's been done so far.
