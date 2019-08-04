Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries
Play audio Barrow v Harrogate Town from BBC Radio York
Play audio Boreham Wood v Wrexham from BBC Three Counties Radio
Play audio Boreham Wood v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Bromley v Ebbsfleet from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Dover v Dagenham & Redbridge from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Solihull Moors v Torquay United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Woking v Aldershot from BBC Surrey
Play audio Yeovil Town v Eastleigh from BBC Somerset
Play audio Yeovil Town v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Gloucester City v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Barrow v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Boreham Wood v Wrexham - BBC Three Counties & BBC Radio Wales
Bromley v Ebbsfleet - BBC Radio Kent
Dover v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Kent
Solihull Moors v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Aldershot - BBC Surrey
Yeovil Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Solent
National League North
Gloucester City v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester