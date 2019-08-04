Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

    National League

    Barrow v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

    Boreham Wood v Wrexham - BBC Three Counties & BBC Radio Wales

    Bromley v Ebbsfleet - BBC Radio Kent

    Dover v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Kent

    Solihull Moors v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Aldershot - BBC Surrey

    Yeovil Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Solent

    National League North

    Gloucester City v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

