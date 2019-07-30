Live

Transfer updates & latest football gossip

preview
10,722
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. Will Everton miss Gueye?

    Here's the full story on Gueye's transfer to Paris St-Germain from Everton.

    Gueye said of his move to France: "I will do everything to justify the faith [PSG] have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad."

    The Toffees could well miss the Senegal midfielder..

    • No player in the Premier League attempted more tackles than Gueye last season. He won 89 of his 142 tackles.
    • Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi also attempted 142 tackles and won 99, but he played five more league games.
    • Gueye therefore won more tackles per game (2.7) than any player in the Premier League.
    Idrissa Gueye
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Welcome'

    An unlikely source appears to have confirmed the transfer of Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal.

    Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has tweeted "welcome" to his former Lille team-mate.

    It's unlikely Bissouma is welcoming Pepe to the south coast, but more likely to the UK.

    Football.London have the latest on this one.

    Pepe
    Copyright: Pepe
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Everton say no second bid for Crystal Palace winger

    The club confirmed there had been an initial rejected bid, reported to be £52m,for the 26-year-old Ivorian.

    On Monday it was claimed there was now a new offer of £55m plus midfielder James McCarthy and forward Cenk Tosun.

    Full story

    Zaha
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcboxing or text 81111 (UK only)

    Alan: If Manchester United get Harry Maguire then Phil Jones is going out on loan probably to a championship or bottom of the premier league team

    Dave James King: West Ham really need a centre back that can take charge. As good as the individuals are, there's no leadership at the back and all looks disorganised.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Poorly Maguire wants Man Utd deal done'

    The Daily Mail

    Harry Maguire has been linked to Manchester United for what feels like forever. But the deal is still not done.

    But according to the DM, it is even closer than it has ever been.

    Meanwhile, Maguire's Leicester City team-mate James Maddison has revealed exactly what the defender's illness is...

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    What would our dream transfer be?

    Which clubs MUST strengthen before the summer transfer window shuts?

    Let us know by getting in touch via the usual means.

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. BreakingGueye to PSG DEAL DONE

    Idrissa Gueye is off to PSG.

    The Senegal international has signed for the French champions for a fee in the region of £30m.

    How do you feel about that, Everton fans? A big loss?

    The 29-year-old, who scored four goals for Everton, was in the Senegal team which reached the final of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.He returns to France after seven seasons with Lille earlier in his career from 2008 to 2015.

    More on this one soon.

    Idrissa Gueye
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Sick of it'

    The Sun

    Sun
    Copyright: Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Tosh goes Baleistic'

    The Daily Star

    In case you missed this one yesterday, former wales boss John Toshack went IN on Gareth Bale, accusing the Real Madrid star of 'insulting' the club by refusing to learn the language.

    Bale's impending move to China was cancelled earlier this week and the player has now pulled out of a pre-season tournament.

    A few papers have featured this story on the back page today.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Why Arsenal went for £72m Pepe over Zaha'

    Independent

    Independent
    Copyright: Independent
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Good morning!

    Hi all,

    Another July day of discussing potential football transfers is upon us.

    Which deals are looking closer and which deals are off?

    We'll bring you the latest updates on the movers and shakers.

    But first up, here's the back pages to whet your football transfer whistle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top