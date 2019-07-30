Transfer updates & latest football gossip

Which clubs MUST strengthen before the summer transfer window shuts?
Let us know by getting in touch via the usual means.
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
BreakingGueye to PSG DEAL DONE
Idrissa Gueye is off to PSG.
The Senegal international has signed for the French champions for a fee in the region of £30m.
How do you feel about that, Everton fans? A big loss?
The 29-year-old, who scored four goals for Everton, was in the Senegal team which reached the final of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.He returns to France after seven seasons with Lille earlier in his career from 2008 to 2015.
More on this one soon.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Sick of it'
The Sun
SunCopyright: Sun
'Tosh goes Baleistic'
The Daily Star
In case you missed this one yesterday, former wales boss John Toshack went IN on Gareth Bale, accusing the Real Madrid star of 'insulting' the club by refusing to learn the language.
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Will Everton miss Gueye?
Here's the full story on Gueye's transfer to Paris St-Germain from Everton.
Gueye said of his move to France: "I will do everything to justify the faith [PSG] have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad."
The Toffees could well miss the Senegal midfielder..
'Welcome'
An unlikely source appears to have confirmed the transfer of Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal.
Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has tweeted "welcome" to his former Lille team-mate.
It's unlikely Bissouma is welcoming Pepe to the south coast, but more likely to the UK.
Football.London have the latest on this one.
Everton say no second bid for Crystal Palace winger
The club confirmed there had been an initial rejected bid, reported to be £52m,for the 26-year-old Ivorian.
On Monday it was claimed there was now a new offer of £55m plus midfielder James McCarthy and forward Cenk Tosun.
Full story
Get Involved
#bbcboxing or text 81111 (UK only)
Alan: If Manchester United get Harry Maguire then Phil Jones is going out on loan probably to a championship or bottom of the premier league team
Dave James King: West Ham really need a centre back that can take charge. As good as the individuals are, there's no leadership at the back and all looks disorganised.
'Poorly Maguire wants Man Utd deal done'
The Daily Mail
Harry Maguire has been linked to Manchester United for what feels like forever. But the deal is still not done.
But according to the DM, it is even closer than it has ever been.
Meanwhile, Maguire's Leicester City team-mate James Maddison has revealed exactly what the defender's illness is...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
What would our dream transfer be?
Which clubs MUST strengthen before the summer transfer window shuts?
Let us know by getting in touch via the usual means.
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
BreakingGueye to PSG DEAL DONE
Idrissa Gueye is off to PSG.
The Senegal international has signed for the French champions for a fee in the region of £30m.
How do you feel about that, Everton fans? A big loss?
The 29-year-old, who scored four goals for Everton, was in the Senegal team which reached the final of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.He returns to France after seven seasons with Lille earlier in his career from 2008 to 2015.
More on this one soon.
'Sick of it'
The Sun
'Tosh goes Baleistic'
The Daily Star
In case you missed this one yesterday, former wales boss John Toshack went IN on Gareth Bale, accusing the Real Madrid star of 'insulting' the club by refusing to learn the language.
Bale's impending move to China was cancelled earlier this week and the player has now pulled out of a pre-season tournament.
A few papers have featured this story on the back page today.
'Why Arsenal went for £72m Pepe over Zaha'
Independent
Good morning!
Hi all,
Another July day of discussing potential football transfers is upon us.
Which deals are looking closer and which deals are off?
We'll bring you the latest updates on the movers and shakers.
But first up, here's the back pages to whet your football transfer whistle.