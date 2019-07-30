Transfer updates & latest football gossip

Here's the full story on Gueye's transfer to Paris St-Germain from Everton.

Gueye said of his move to France: "I will do everything to justify the faith [PSG] have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad."

The Toffees could well miss the Senegal midfielder..

No player in the Premier League attempted more tackles than Gueye last season. He won 89 of his 142 tackles.

Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi also attempted 142 tackles and won 99, but he played five more league games.

Gueye therefore won more tackles per game (2.7) than any player in the Premier League.