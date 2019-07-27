Yokohama F. Marinos v Man City - De Bruyne, Rodri, Sane & Sterling all start

Yet another friendly but don't worry - the Premier League season kicks-off for real in less than two weeks time. Manchester City's fourth and final friendly of their tour of China, Hong Kong and Japan brings them to Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan by population. And the locals have turned up in force at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium. Will the Premier League champions turn on the style for them?
Live Reporting
By Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Big in Japan
Yokohama F. Marinos v Man City (11:30 BST)
Yet another friendly but don't worry - the Premier League season kicks-off for real in less than two weeks time.
Manchester City's fourth and final friendly of their tour of China, Hong Kong and Japan brings them to Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan by population.
And the locals have turned up in force at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium.
Will the Premier League champions turn on the style for them?
Post update
Yokohama F. Marinos v Man City (11:30 BST)
Two months ago. . .
And in two weeks time it starts all over again for them here. . .
But first will Manchester City wrap up their tour of Asia on a winning note?