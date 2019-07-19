Transfer latest and Guardiola, Solskjaer and Bruce news conferences

First thing's first. It's time to clear a rather important issue up. The worst-kept-secret is officially out - Huddersfield's "new kit" was a hoax.
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Huddersfield reveal *actual* new kit
First thing's first.
It's time to clear a rather important issue up.
The worst-kept-secret is officially out - Huddersfield's "new kit" was a hoax.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
A live is nothing without you lovely lot!
Because of that, I want you to share your views, get something (football-related) off your chest, or give me your hopes for the remainder of the transfer window.
Tweet me on #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
What's to come...
Here's who we'll be hearing from this morning:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini
Good morning!
Happy weekend eve, and welcome to this morning's live text coverage.
It's Friday, which means it's officially three weeks until the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season. (I know, I know. Calm yourselves.)
To give you that #FridayFeeling, I'll be bringing you updates from pre-season news conferences.
Welcome.