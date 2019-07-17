Reaction as Bruce named Newcastle boss

What's in store for Bruce at Newcastle?

The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League in May as former boss Rafael Benitez, who took over in March 2016, secured the club's top-flight status.

But Benitez said the club "did not share his vision" as he outlined for the first time his reasons for leaving earlier this month.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Spaniard, whose contract expired, said he felt like he "belonged" at the club and wanted to stay.

But Benitez indicated he wanted a longer-term deal, rather than just a contract extension.

"It became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision," he said.

Read more from Benitez here.