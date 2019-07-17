Reaction as Bruce named Newcastle boss

Bruce's appointment has prompted widespread debate among fans, with factions of the club's support still angered a deal could not be struck for Rafa Benitez to stay on after more than three years at the club.
Owner Mike Ashley has drawn fierce criticism from Newcastle's support, with a perceived lack of spending often a focus of frustration.
By Emma Sanders
Benitez on lack of club vision
What's in store for Bruce at Newcastle?
The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League in May as former boss Rafael Benitez, who took over in March 2016, secured the club's top-flight status.
But Benitez said the club "did not share his vision" as he outlined for the first time his reasons for leaving earlier this month.
The Spaniard, whose contract expired, said he felt like he "belonged" at the club and wanted to stay.
But Benitez indicated he wanted a longer-term deal, rather than just a contract extension.
"It became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision," he said.
Unrest at St James' Park
Last week, former England boss Sam Allardyce said he had turned down the chance to be Newcastle manager.
Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta had also been linked with the job, as were ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.
Sour departure from Wednesday
Bruce resigned as head coach of Sheffield Wednesday amid reports he was due to be named Newcastle manager.
He was only appointed in January and did not actually take over for another month, guiding the Owls to a 12th-place finish in the Championship.
The Magpies held talks with Bruce on Saturday and he was always the overwhelming favourite to succeed Rafael Benitez.
He left Hillsborough with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, who have now joined him at Newcastle.
'This is my boyhood club'
New Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United.
"This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for.
"We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
Newcastle appoint Bruce
So the big news this morning is that Steve Bruce has jumped ship from Sheffield Wednesday to join Newcastle as their new boss.
The 58-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will be joined at St James' Park by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
Bruce and his staff are expected to travel to China and will meet the squad following today's clash with Wolves.
It's all happening today!
Newcastle have just confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager.
And they are one of six teams in pre-season action today, as Newcastle take on Wolves at 11:00 BST.
Championship side Leeds take on Manchester United an hour later, before Premier League champions Manchester City face West Ham.