Watch: Women's U19 European Championship - Scotland v Norway

What is the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship?
The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship will showcase some of the top women’s under-19 talent from across Europe and will take place in Scotland from 16-28 July 2019. The tournament will act as a qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
There are eight teams taking part split across two groups.
Group A consists of the hosts Scotland, Netherlands, Norway and France, while Group B consists of England, Belgium, Germany and current holders Spain.
After the group stage is complete the tournament will progress straight to semi-finals where the winner of Group A will play the runner-up of Group B and vice-versa.
UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Last time out
Scotland 1-2 France
Watch highlights as four-time winners France beat hosts Scotland with a stoppage-time winner at the Women's European Under-19 Championship in Paisley.
Available to UK users only.
How to watch the tournament
You can watch all of the group stage matches involving England and Scotland across the Red Button, BBC Sport website, app & iPlayer. There will also be full coverage of both semi-finals and the final.
Friday 19th July
16:00- England v Spain
18:15- Scotland v Norway
Monday 22nd July
16:00- Belgium v England - Red Button & online
18:15- Netherlands v Scotland - Red Button & online
Thursday 25th July
16:00 - Semi-final 1- Red Button & online
19:30 - Semi-final 2 - Red Button & online
Sunday 28th July
16:00 - Final - Red Button & online
All times are BST and subject to late change.
Scotland Squad
Goalkeepers –Allison, Mutch
Defenders –Brown, Clark, Connor, Girasoli, McAlonie, McCafferty, Newsham
Midfielders –Callaghan, McIntosh, Muir, McGowan, Napier, Smith
Forwards –Craig, Davidson, McCartney, McGovern, Morrison
