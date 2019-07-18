Scotland's Kristie Mcintosh

Watch: Women's U19 European Championship - Scotland v Norway

  1. Last time out

    Scotland 1-2 France

    Watch highlights as four-time winners France beat hosts Scotland with a stoppage-time winner at the Women's European Under-19 Championship in Paisley.

  2. How to watch the tournament

    You can watch all of the group stage matches involving England and Scotland across the Red Button, BBC Sport website, app & iPlayer. There will also be full coverage of both semi-finals and the final.

    Friday 19th July

    16:00- England v Spain

    18:15- Scotland v Norway

    Monday 22nd July

    16:00- Belgium v England - Red Button & online

    18:15- Netherlands v Scotland - Red Button & online

    Thursday 25th July

    16:00 - Semi-final 1- Red Button & online

    19:30 - Semi-final 2 - Red Button & online

    Sunday 28th July

    16:00 - Final - Red Button & online

    All times are BST and subject to late change.

  3. Scotland Squad

    Goalkeepers –Allison, Mutch

    Defenders –Brown, Clark, Connor, Girasoli, McAlonie, McCafferty, Newsham

    Midfielders –Callaghan, McIntosh, Muir, McGowan, Napier, Smith

    Forwards –Craig, Davidson, McCartney, McGovern, Morrison

    Kirsty Mcintosh
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. What is the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship?

    The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship will showcase some of the top women’s under-19 talent from across Europe and will take place in Scotland from 16-28 July 2019. The tournament will act as a qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

    There are eight teams taking part split across two groups.

    Group A consists of the hosts Scotland, Netherlands, Norway and France, while Group B consists of England, Belgium, Germany and current holders Spain.

    After the group stage is complete the tournament will progress straight to semi-finals where the winner of Group A will play the runner-up of Group B and vice-versa.

    UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant.

