Watch: Women's U19 European Championship final - France v Germany

How to watch the tournament
You can watch all of the group stage matches involving England and Scotland across the Red Button, BBC Sport website, app & iPlayer. There will also be full coverage of both semi-finals and the final.
Sunday 28th July
16:00 - Final - Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app plus available live and as catch-up for 30 days on the BBC iPlayer.
All times are BST and subject to late change.
What is the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship?
The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship will showcase some of the top women’s under-19 talent from across Europe and will take place in Scotland from 16-28 July 2019. The tournament will act as a qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
There are eight teams taking part split across two groups.
Group A consists of the hosts Scotland, Netherlands, Norway and France, while Group B consists of England, Belgium, Germany and current holders Spain.
After the group stage is complete the tournament will progress straight to semi-finals where the winner of Group A will play the runner-up of Group B and vice-versa.
UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant.
Get Inspired: How to get into football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The country was in World Cup fever again as the USA became world champions and the Lionesses impressed this summer. With 1.4 million women and girls playing football, there's no doubt that it's the nation's most popular female-team participation sport.
Around the UK there are schemes designed to help girls get into football - from grassroots to the professional game - as well as routes into coaching.
Each Football Association across the home nations has information specifically to encourage women to play, for more information follow the links in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.