Watch: Men's U19 European Championship final - Portugal v Spain

Watch highlights as Portugal end Republic of Ireland's campaign with a 4-0 win in the semi-final of the U19's European Championship in Armenia.
Watch the highlights as Spain beat France 4-3 on penalties to set up a final against Portugal in the U19 European Championship.
How to watch the tournament
Saturday 27th July
17:15-19:30 - Final - iPlayer & online
All times are BST and subject to late change.
Get Inspired: How to get into football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Route to the final
Watch highlights as Portugal end Republic of Ireland's campaign with a 4-0 win in the semi-final of the U19's European Championship in Armenia.
Watch the highlights as Spain beat France 4-3 on penalties to set up a final against Portugal in the U19 European Championship.
How to watch the tournament
Saturday 27th July
17:15-19:30 - Final - iPlayer & online
All times are BST and subject to late change.
Get Inspired: How to get into football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.
To find a local club near you, check out your national body's club finders here: England,Scotland,Wales,Northern Ireland. There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.