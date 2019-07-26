Watch: Men's U19 European Championship final - Portugal v Spain

Watch highlights as Portugal end Republic of Ireland's campaign with a 4-0 win in the semi-final of the U19's European Championship in Armenia.

Men's U19 European Championship: Portugal beat Republic of Ireland in semi-final

Watch the highlights as Spain beat France 4-3 on penalties to set up a final against Portugal in the U19 European Championship.