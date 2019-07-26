Juan Miranda of Spain

Watch: Men's U19 European Championship final - Portugal v Spain

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Route to the final

    Watch highlights as Portugal end Republic of Ireland's campaign with a 4-0 win in the semi-final of the U19's European Championship in Armenia.

    Video caption: Men's U19 European Championship: Portugal beat Republic of Ireland in semi-final

    Watch the highlights as Spain beat France 4-3 on penalties to set up a final against Portugal in the U19 European Championship.

    Video caption: Men's U19 European Championship: Spain beat France on penalties in semi-final
  2. How to watch the tournament

    Saturday 27th July

    17:15-19:30 - Final - iPlayer & online

    All times are BST and subject to late change.

