Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v Guinea

I’ve just arrived in Alexandria and a fascinating stadium that’s said to be the oldest in the country.
The VIP section is in what looks like a cricket pavilion behind the dugouts (Kanu is sitting up there on a throne - literally).
There’s what looks like the remains of a castle in one of the corners and the athletics track surrounding the pitch means there’s a big distance to the fans behind one of the goals (only beaten by the distance at the Withdean Stadium back in the day).
The pitch meanwhile is an absolute beauty.
Hello
Hello and welcome to live text commentary of the Africa Cup of Nations Group B game between Nigeria and Guinea.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Post update
Read about the match bonus crisis John was talking about here.
Post update
Nigeria v Guinea (15:30 BST)
John Bennett
BBC World Service in Alexandria
A bit of a risk from Guinea boss Paul Put to start Naby Keita. He said he was only fit enough for 30 minutes on Saturday.
Things can’t have changed that much in four days. Still, after they drew their opener v Madagascar, Guinea are under pressure to get a result. They need Naby at his best.
John Obi Mikel didn’t play well v Burundi but remember yesterday he convinced the players to train when they were upset about not receiving their match bonuses.
Dropping a big personality like Mikel is a gamble from Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr. How he reacts to the decision could have a big say in how they do in Egypt.
Team news
Nigeria v Guinea (15:30 BST)
Guinea midfielder Naby Keita makes his first start since Liverpool's 3-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg (which seems like a long time ago).
He has recovered from the groin injury which ruled him out for the final five games of the English season, including the Champions League final win over Tottenham.
John Obi Mikel is dropped by Nigeria.
Nigeria: Akpeyi, Balogun, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Ndidi, Etebo, Simon, Musa, Iwobi, Ighalo. Subs: Ezenwa, Collins, Troost-Ekong, Mikel, Onyekuru, Abdullahi, Chukwueze, Onuachu, Kalu, Ogu, Osimhen, Uzoho.
Guinea: Kone, Dyrestam, Seka, Falette, Issiaga Sylla, Diawara, Cisse, Traore, Naby Keita, Kamano, Kaba. Subs: Naby-Moussa Yattara, Mohamed Yattara, Mohamed Camara, Kante, Idrissa Sylla, Sidibe, Jeanvier, Fofana, Koita, Sankoh, Fode Camara, Aly Keita.
Post update
Nigeria v Guinea (15:30 BST)
John Bennett
BBC World Service in Alexandria
