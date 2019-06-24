Live
Benitez to leave Newcastle - reaction
Summary
- Newcastle United confirm manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June
- Club confirmed the news on Monday afternoon
- The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League last season as Spaniard Benitez, 59, secured top-flight status
By Laura Savvas
'Embarassing day for this big club' - Quinn
Former Newcastle forward Mick Quinn has had his say on the news:
