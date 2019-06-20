EFL 2019-20 fixtures revealed

Ipswich Town's first season in the third tier for 62 years will begin with a trip to Burton on Saturday, 3 August.

The Tractor Boys were relegated to League One along with Rotherham, who visit AFC Wimbledon on the opening day, and Bolton, who travel to Wycombe.

Phil Parkinson's side are set to start the campaign with a 12-point deduction after going into administration in May.

Coventry - who will groundshare at Birmingham City's St Andrew's next term - start at "home" against Southend.

Lincoln host Accrington in their first game, while newly promoted duo Bury and MK Dons will meet at Gigg Lane.

Play-off final losers Sunderland open their second League One campaign at home to Oxford United.