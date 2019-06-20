Live
EFL 2019-20 fixtures revealed
Summary
- Fixtures announced for 2019-20 EFL season at 09:00 BST
- Leeds, Derby and West Brom remain in Championship after missing out in play-offs
- Huddersfield, Cardiff and Fulham back in the second tier after Premier League relegation
- Season begins on 2 August 2019 and finishes on 3 May 2020
- Get involved: #bbcefl or text 81111 (UK only)
By Laura Savvas
Ben: Bristol away on a Sunday...looking like a very sore head for work Monday morning.
Casual trolling from newly-promoted Premier League big boys Sheffield United...
Ipswich Town visit Burton Albion in first game
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Ipswich Town's first season in the third tier for 62 years will begin with a trip to Burton on Saturday, 3 August.
The Tractor Boys were relegated to League One along with Rotherham, who visit AFC Wimbledon on the opening day, and Bolton, who travel to Wycombe.
Phil Parkinson's side are set to start the campaign with a 12-point deduction after going into administration in May.
Coventry - who will groundshare at Birmingham City's St Andrew's next term - start at "home" against Southend.
Lincoln host Accrington in their first game, while newly promoted duo Bury and MK Dons will meet at Gigg Lane.
Play-off final losers Sunderland open their second League One campaign at home to Oxford United.
Nathan Burn: Three out of four relegated league one teams in first 7 games doesn't fill me with hope. It'll be a huge test of where out season could be heading. Tough end too. #NTFC#bbcefl
Swansea City & Cardiff City renew rivalry in October
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Swansea City and Cardiff City will meet for the first time in five years in the first Welsh derby of the Championship season on Saturday, 26 October.
The return fixture in Cardiff is on Saturday, 11 January although dates of both games are subject to change.
Steve Cooper's Swans host Hull City on the opening weekend of the season before travelling to Derby in their second game on 10 August.
Cardiff, relegated from the Premier League, begin at Wigan on 3 August.
Neil Warnock's side host newly promoted Luton Town in their first home game a week later.
Millwall will be the visitors to Cardiff on Boxing Day with away games at Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers over the Christmas and New Year period.
The Bluebirds end the season at home to Hull City on Saturday, 2 May.
Swansea City are at Brentford on Boxing Day before back to back home games against Barnsley (29 December) and promoted Charlton Athletic (1 January) and end the regular season at Reading.
David Coles: Tough opening month for Ipswich. Burton, Sunderland and Peterborough as the first three games. Vital we have a good start or we could continue to freefall.
Salford set for EFL debut
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Ambitious Salford, co-owned by six former Manchester United players, have won four promotions in five seasons to reach the EFL for the first time in their history.
They will be involved in the early kick-off on the first Saturday of the campaign when they host Stevenage, before a trip to Crawley on 10 August and a home fixture against Port Vale seven days later.
The Ammies will also be included in the Carabao Cup for the first time this season and they will find out their first-round opponents later today when the draw is made at 19:00 BST.
Emotional opening for Leyton Orient
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Leyton Orient's opening League Two match against Cheltenham Town is sure to be an emotional occasion for all at the club following the death of their popular manager Justin Edinburgh, who passed away on 8 June aged 49 after a cardiac arrest.
Former Tottenham full-back Edinburgh led Orient to the National League title last season, ending their two-year absence from the EFL, while they were also beaten in the final of the FA Trophy.#
On Sunday, Orient chairman Nigel Travis said several tributes were being considered to honour Edinburgh - among the ideas put forward by supporters was to rename a stand at their stadium.
Ross Embleton, who was Edinburgh's assistant, was named interim head coach on Wednesday.
Any day I can include a Friends reference in my live, is a very good day.
Opening fixtures across the EFL
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Bolton & Bury hoping for stability in League One
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Two of League One's financially stricken clubs, Bolton Wanderers and Bury, face each other in a local derby on 7 September.
Bury are up for sale and currently without a manager after Ryan Lowe left to join Plymouth Argyle, but sealed an immediate return to the third tier after he led them to automatic promotion from League Two in 2018-19.
On Wednesday, the Shakers had a High Court appearance over a winding-up petition for an unpaid tax bill adjourned for six weeks on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Bolton endured a traumatic campaign both on and off the pitch with financial issues plaguing their season, ending in them being unable to fulfil their final home game of the season against Brentford.
Wanderers have not yet been penalised for that, having already been deducted 12 points for going into administration in May.
Matthew Bolton: What a relief Luton have been drawn at home on the Friday for opening weekend! Girlfriend big Luton fan and we have a family event on 3rd we thought she might have to miss. That would have been awkward. #bbcefl
Sunderland facing tough August
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
Ipswich face Sunderland at home in their second game of the season as they go up against a Black Cats side who were defeated by Charlton in last season's League One play-off final at Wembley.
Jack Ross's side begin their second season in the third tier with the visit of Oxford United, a team who they drew 1-1 with home and away last term.
Sunderland suffered two successive relegations from the Premier League to League One before last season, but fell short of the automatic promotion spots by six points as they finished fifth.
The Black Cats beat fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth to set up their Wembley final against Charlton and will face Kenny Jackett's team again on 17 August.
Club-by-club guide
2019-20 English Football League fixtures
And because we are just so nice to you, here's the club-by-club guide to the 2019-20 EFL season.
You are very welcome!
